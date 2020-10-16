Troy 21, Cameron Yoe 20 (OT)

TROY — A bobbled snap amounted to be the slim difference in another wild District 11-3A clash.
Troy’s Zach Hrbacek gave his team a 20-14 lead with a 12-yard touchdown run in overtime, and the Trojans added what would turn out to be a key extra point. Cameron Yoe countered with a TD of its own on a Zane Zeinert 3-yard TD pass to Keshon Johnson, but the Yoemen couldn’t convert the PAT attempt, and Troy prevailed.
Hrbacek had another mega-productive game for Troy (4-3, 2-1), as he had over 170 rushing yards by halftime, including a 66-yard TD run where nobody came within a body length of him.
Zeinert had a pair of TD tosses in the loss for the Yoemen (4-3, 2-2).
Photo gallery: High school football this week
Crawford Rio Vista
Crawford's Breck Chambers (left) runs up field while being defended by Rio Vista's Kaden Morgan (right) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford Rio Vista
Crawford’s Breck Chambers looks for running room while Rio Vista’s Kaden Morgan (right) looks on.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford Rio Vista
Crawford quarterback Tanner Merenda is pulled down by Rio Vista’s Kaden Morgan (left) in the first half of their game Friday night. Crawford won, 47-0.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford Rio Vista
Crawford's Tanner Merenda (center) heads up field while being pressured by Rio Vista's Kaden Morgan (right) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
Lorena's Reed Michna (center) rushed for 137 yards and four touchdowns against McGregor on Friday night.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
Lorena's Daylan Browder scores a touchdown on a punt return in the first half against McGregor.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
McGregor quarterback Veandre McDaniel is pressured by Lorena's Jourdan Jackson (left) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
Lorena's Jadon Porter (left) scores past McGregor's Deondre Parker (right) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
Lorena quarterback Ryne Abel (center) get past McGregor's Frank Cruz (left) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
McGregor quarterback Veandre McDaniel runs in for a score against Lorena in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
Lorena running back Reed Michna (center) scoots down the sideline to score past the McGregor defense in the first half of the Leopards’ win Friday.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
Lorena's Daylan Browder (right) celebrates after a punt-return touchdown against McGregor in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
West Grandview
West's Trey Janek (right) looks for running room as Grandview's Matt Lehnhardt tries to make a play in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune-Herald
West Grandview
West's Brandon Vanek lines up to tackle Grandview's Dametrious Crownover in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune-Herald
West Grandview
West's Landon Edwards (left) throws downfield past Grandview's Matt Lehnhardt (right) in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune-Herald
West Grandview
West’s Wyatt Wolf tackles Grandview’s Kason English after an interception in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune-Herald
West Grandview
West's Wyatt Wolf finds open space against the Grandview defense in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune-Herald
West Grandview
West's Manny Herrera (right) is tackled by Grandview's Nathaniel Vargas in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune-Herald
