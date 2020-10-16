 Skip to main content
Troy 21, Cameron Yoe 20 (OT)
Troy 21, Cameron Yoe 20 (OT)

TROY — A bobbled snap amounted to be the slim difference in another wild District 11-3A clash.

Troy’s Zach Hrbacek gave his team a 20-14 lead with a 12-yard touchdown run in overtime, and the Trojans added what would turn out to be a key extra point. Cameron Yoe countered with a TD of its own on a Zane Zeinert 3-yard TD pass to Keshon Johnson, but the Yoemen couldn’t convert the PAT attempt, and Troy prevailed.

Hrbacek had another mega-productive game for Troy (4-3, 2-1), as he had over 170 rushing yards by halftime, including a 66-yard TD run where nobody came within a body length of him.

Zeinert had a pair of TD tosses in the loss for the Yoemen (4-3, 2-2).

