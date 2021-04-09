 Skip to main content
Troy baseball stays perfect in 17-3A play, routs Whitney, 12-0
TROY — The third-ranked Troy Trojans baseball team dispatched the 19th-ranked Whitney Wildcats with a 12-0 run-rule win to remain perfect in District 17-3A.

Troy (21-1, 8-0) scored three runs in each of the first two innings to jump out to the big lead, and the second-place Wildcats (16-7, 6-2) couldn’t recover. Preston Lewis tagged an RBI double and Dylan Torres added a run-scoring single in the opening inning, and then the Trojans took advantage of a Dylan Torres double in the second.

As if that wasn’t enough, Troy really opened things up with a six-run third, highlighted by Kaden Workman’s two-run single.

Troy will travel to play Clifton on Tuesday, while Whitney will take on 13th-ranked Lorena.

