Troy boys’ cross country team makes history

With their fourth-place finish at the Region III-3A meet, the Troy boys cross country team made history, becoming the first boys cross country team to qualify for the state meet for Troy ISD.
Since the program’s inception in 1988, the Trojans had seen only individual qualifiers reach state. Troy was paced by junior Carlos Jose Cortez, who finished fourth in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 16:35.
DJ Ramirez
