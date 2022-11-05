Troy junior claims 11th-place showing at state cross country

ROUND ROCK — Troy’s Carlos Jose Cortez made some significant strides in his second state meet appearance.

Cortez finished 11th in the Class 3A boys’ race at the UIL State Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Old Settlers Park. The junior completed the 5,000-meter boys’ course in a time of 16:36.1, about a second behind his pace at the regional meet and 37 seconds behind his personal-best clocking of 15:51 from the district meet.

But he made a big-time surge at state compared to his place at last year’s meet. Cortez placed 53rd last year with a time of 17:30.

Cameron Yoe’s Damon Flemings placed 27th overall in that race, fueling the Yoemen team to an 11th-place finish.

In the girls’ Class 3A race, Cameron Yoe junior Yierra Flemings, who won state two years ago as a freshman, finished 33rd this time out, as the top Central Texas finisher in the race. Flemings came in at 12:51.10. Flemings’ effort helped the Lady Yoe finish eighth as a team race.

The Lorena girls, making their fourth straight state trip, placed 14th in the team standings. Addison Sykora set the pace for the Lady Leopards, crossing the line in 41st.

Aquilla’s Abigail Huffhines placed 28th in the 1A girls’ race.

In Class 5A, Belton’s Briac Ybanez notched a 31st-place effort in the boys’ division while Belton sophomore Olivia Brillhart pocketed a 17th-place showing in the girls’ race.