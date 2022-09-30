Troy overcomes McGregor, 27-24

McGREGOR — It was a must-win game for both Troy and McGregor but it was the Trojans who took home the win on a field goal, 27-24.

In the wake of tragedy in McGregor, both teams honored the lives lost with a moment of silence prior to the game and the Bulldogs wore stickers on their helmets in tribute — a paw print with five crosses.

At halftime, Troy’s fans stood up in solidarity with the McGregor community by lighting up the flashlights on their phones and holding up the ASL sign for “I love you.”

Tyler McKissick was “Mr. Consistency” for the Trojans (2-4, 1-1), executing on three PATs and two field goals to give Troy the edge.

The visiting team entered the second half trailing by seven and McGregor (1-5, 0-2) quickly added to its lead with a field goal. Ethan Sorensen found Cannon Negron with a 33-yard throw to put the Trojans in scoring position after which Kadyn Martinez broke through a gap straight into the end zone.

The Bulldogs were forced to punt on the ensuing drive, delivering a short kick that placed Troy at the McGregor 42. Chase Fricke picked up a first down on a 14-yard reception then Gage Richardson picked up a few yards to set up McKissick for another field goal to tie the game at the end of the third quarter.

There was madness to start the fourth as Reed Ketcham stripped Torres of the ball on a second-down run and recovered. But McGregor earned the ball back right away thanks to an interception by Jayden Benitez.

But Negron stole it right back four plays into the Bulldogs’ next drive with a pick of his own. Troy then moved ahead on another McKissick field goal.

All the Trojans needed was a stop. With 2:21 left on the clock, McGregor picked up a first down on a Sebastian Torres 11-yard run. But the Trojans put the blitz on the Bulldogs, wrapping up Torres to force second down.

Bubba Zacharias connected with Torres and Jayden Benitez on a pair of short passes, but it wasn’t enough and McGregor turned it over on downs.

The Trojans ran down the final minute in victory formation.

The game began with three consecutive punts before the Bulldogs broke the early stalemate. Nicky Nieves and Sebastian Torres picked up a series of first downs to bring McGregor within striking distance. Torres then powered down the middle for the touchdown.

Troy got the block on the kick and Korey Gibson took off with the ball until he was brought down by several defenders at the 50-yard line.

The second quarter was a back-and-forth affair. The Bulldogs punted to start which opened the door for the Trojans to take a one-point lead. Troy took good field position at McGregor’s 15 and then Martinez pulled Troy into first-and-goal, allowing Fricke to punch in the touchdown and McKissick to ace the extra point.

The Bulldogs answered immediately as Daytron Owens blasted through with a 34-yard run to bring McGregor into Troy territory. Torres then dashed in 20 yards for his second score of the night. The Bulldogs attempted a two-point conversion but Cooper Valle got the read to pull off the stop.

Valle reclaimed the lead for Troy, breaking a tackle and sprinting away 61 yards with Bulldogs on his heels. McKissick once again executed the kick for a score of 14-12.

The Trojans tried an onside kick but McGregor recovered the ball thanks to JL Singer. Torres went on a string of runs to cross into Troy’s territory. Tracer Rice hit Caden Byford with a 24-yard pass. Torres then took a slant to run in a three-yarder. The Bulldogs once again couldn’t pick up the two-point conversion.

McGregor’s offense stayed on the field after a missed reception by Troy on the kick. A pair of incomplete passes brought up fourth down and Rolando Molina earned back the extra points with a field goal and the Trojans couldn’t get anything going in the final minute of the half.