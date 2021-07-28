Troy’s Rose earns TSWA 3A All-State

Troy pitcher Hagen Rose, who posted an 11-1 record with 99 strikeouts in 78 innings last spring, led the Central Texas contingent with a second-team selection on the Texas Sportswriters Association Class 3A All-State Baseball Team, announced Wednesday.

Rose, the District 17-3A MVP, also batted .404 with 36 runs and 15 doubles as he led Troy to the third round of the 3A Region III playoffs.

Other Central Texas players on the TSWA 3A All-State Team included Cameron Yoe’s Brannon McCall on the third team. Making the honorable mention list were Kaden Crawford of Fairfield, Jaxon Montgomery, Levi Whitehead, Cade Baker and Dawson Hightower of Whitney, Tanner Creel of Troy, Will Teague and Ben Smedshammer of Lorena, Garrett Gruell of Groesbeck, and Landon Edwards of West.