Troy softball battles back, ousts district champ Lorena from playoffs

BELTON — The fourth-place team from District 17-3A is going to the fourth round of the softball playoffs.
The Troy Lady Trojans dropped their series opener against 17-3A champion Lorena on Friday night, but the young Lady Trojans found a spark to win the series.
Troy claimed Game 2, 7-3, then clinched the series with an 8-5 victory late Saturday afternoon at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Dee Dillon Field.
“It’s real exciting and what I kind of told them is that, once we got past the first round, we’re the only fourth seed left in the state of Texas in 3A,” Troy coach Kyle Allred said. “Nobody’s expecting it, so go out and play. There’s no pressure on us.”
The Lady Trojans (24-9) advance to the Region III-3A semifinals to play Diboll. Allred said the schools have agreed to play a best-of-three series in Madisonville, but the specific times of the games have not been set.
Troy lost two district games against Lorena (23-7) and then the series opener on Friday, 8-5. But after surging ahead and staying there in Game 2, the Lady Trojans swung the bat with confidence in the deciding game.
Troy’s Caton Letbetter hit a three-run home run that bounced off the top of the right field fence in the top of the third inning. Liliana Garcia followed with another three-run shot in the fifth. Garcia’s home run, which cleared the centerfield wall, put the Lady Trojans in front, 6-0.
“I was just wanting to hit it and get my people in and score more,” said Garcia, a freshman catcher. “When I did, I felt so good. I thought it was a pop up. I was like ‘Dang it.’ But when I rounded, I saw it and was like, ‘Ah, yeah!’”
Garcia also finished off a sparkling defensive play that limited Lorena’s rally in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Lady Leopards second baseman Kali Benton hit a single in the gap in left-center that scored Alyssa Moore and Kelsey Rikard.
But Troy leftfielder Ariel Yanez threw to cutoff person Layni Tanner, who hurled a strike to Garcia at the plate.
Garcia made the catch and tagged out Lorena pinch runner Shyann Mondragon for the second out of the inning. Troy pitcher Andrea Quintero then got Lady Leopards leadoff hitter Ashlyn Wachtendorf to pop out to end the inning.
Quintero and Game 2 starter Madison Gonzalez, both of whom are freshmen, each induced a lot of pop outs and fly outs and the Lady Trojans’ defense made the plays.
“We’re just peaking at the right time,” Allred said. “We had some breakdowns defensively early in the year, so our pitchers weren’t trusting our defense. Now I think we’re starting to trust our defense.”
Troy kept the pressure on Lorena’s defense throughout Game 2.
The Lady Trojans scored in five of seven innings to force the deciding contest. Garcia hit a shot to right-center field in the top of the third that scored Kylie Allred and Yanez to put the Lady Trojans in front, 3-2.
After Lorena pulled even at 3 in the bottom of the third, Troy’s Kylee Goad reached base on a walk and scooted to third on a bunt by Quintero. Goad scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Bailey Oosse, giving the Lady Trojans a lead they would not relinquish.
“I knew it was going to be a battle just because of the way they ended the game (Friday) night,” Lorena coach Steve Dolezel said. “They were seeing the ball and getting good at-bats on us. We had to work for every out we got today.”
Gonzalez shut out the Lady Leopards in their final four at-bats of the first game. That allowed the Lady Trojans to beat Lorena for the first time in four tries this season.
Garcia added another RBI hit in the top of the seventh as she went 3 for 4 and drove in three in the opening contest.
Alexis Nava and Jaylynn El-Far combined for five of Lorena’s eight hits in Game 2.