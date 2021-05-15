Troy softball battles back, ousts district champ Lorena from playoffs

The Lady Trojans scored in five of seven innings to force the deciding contest. Garcia hit a shot to right-center field in the top of the third that scored Kylie Allred and Yanez to put the Lady Trojans in front, 3-2.

After Lorena pulled even at 3 in the bottom of the third, Troy’s Kylee Goad reached base on a walk and scooted to third on a bunt by Quintero. Goad scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Bailey Oosse, giving the Lady Trojans a lead they would not relinquish.

“I knew it was going to be a battle just because of the way they ended the game (Friday) night,” Lorena coach Steve Dolezel said. “They were seeing the ball and getting good at-bats on us. We had to work for every out we got today.”

Gonzalez shut out the Lady Leopards in their final four at-bats of the first game. That allowed the Lady Trojans to beat Lorena for the first time in four tries this season.

Garcia added another RBI hit in the top of the seventh as she went 3 for 4 and drove in three in the opening contest.

Alexis Nava and Jaylynn El-Far combined for five of Lorena’s eight hits in Game 2.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.