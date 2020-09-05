Troy surges in second half, 55-37, takes down Mexia

TROY — The weather delayed the game, but it could do little to slow down Troy running back Zach Hrbacek, who carried the ball 44 times for 276 yards and six touchdowns as the Trojans were able to defeat Mexia, 55-37, Friday night at Trojan Stadium in Troy.
A game that seemed like a matchup of high-powered offenses turned into a running clinic put on by the Trojans in the second half as Mexia could not find any answers.
Mexia (0-2) got the scoring going early as it only took two plays for running back Jarrell Wiley to break a 60-yard run to the end zone. Wiley was a big contributor for the Blackcats, ending with 10-carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns in the game.
Troy (1-1) scored on the two drives after Mexia’s initial score and went into the second quarter with the lead. The Blackcats caught a break thanks to a high snap that rolled out of the back of Troy’s end zone for a safety. Wiley helped out on the following drive with another touchdown, enabling Mexia to hold the lead until the fourth quarter.
Mexia quarterback Le’Marion Miller added to the scoring with a 59-yard touchdown scamper of his own. The rest of the game was Hrbacek’s as he returned the ensuing kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown. Mexia held a nine-point lead heading into halftime.
The second half was all Troy as the team put their foot on the gas and never let up. Hrbacek continued his dominance and full back Hunter Martin helped in carrying the load. The Trojans threw only one pass all night, and that was all they needed. Mexia did not score again until the last moments of the fourth quarter as Troy came out a team possessed, putting up 33 points in the second half securing a big win in their home opener.
Turnovers were a big factor for the Blackcats in the second half as they lost multiple fumbles in the fourth quarter, killing the momentum of any comeback attempt. Blackcats running back Trey Holdman was to add a late touchdown on a 70-yard run, but it was too late to help as time dwindled off the clock to close out the game.
Mexia looks for their first win of the season next week as it travels to Navasota to take on the Rattlers. Troy heads to Robinson to battle the Rockets.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!