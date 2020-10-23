 Skip to main content
Troy's Hrbacek chasing all-time record for rushing in Central Texas
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Lorena Troy

Troy RB Zach Hrbacek (right) heads upfield past Lorena’s Aiden Ray (left).

 Andy Luten, Special to the Tribune-Herald

Running back Zach Hrbacek has already passed more than his share of statistical milestones in four seasons toting the rock for the Troy Trojans.

He’s got another big one in front of him.

With three games remaining in the regular season and a very likely playoff appearance, Hrbacek is ahead of pace to set the Central Texas career rushing record.

Former Cameron Yoe running back Traion Smith finished his high school career in 2015 with 7,625 yards, setting the current mark.

Traion Smith, RB, Cameron Yoe

First down, Traion Smith. Touchdown, Traion Smith. Another record, Traion Smith. So said public address announcers repeatedly. In 2015, Smith rushed for a single-season Centex record of 3,010 yards on his way to the career rushing record of 7,625 yards. Oh, and he also just happened to lead the Yoemen to their fourth straight state title game appearance.

Hrbacek rushed for 578 yards as a freshman in 2017, 1,946 as a sophomore and 2,746 during his junior season in 2019. So far in 2020, he has 1,995 rushing yards gained, bringing his career total to 7,265. Hrbacek is 360 yards away from tying Smith.

It might not be as much a question of if he gets there as how soon.

Hrbacek is averaging 285 rushing yards per game this season. On Friday, Troy is scheduled to travel to Caldwell, which has a 2-5 record and has given up 45 points per game during its current five-game losing streak.

After that, Troy hosts Rockdale on Oct. 30 and finishes the regular season at Academy on Nov. 6.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry delve into Zach Hrbacek's quest to break the Central Texas rushing record, give Waco High a pregame pep talk before the Duncanville game, and choose their favorite postgame snacks. Listen to the podcast at WacoTrib.com.

