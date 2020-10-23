Troy's Hrbacek chasing all-time record for rushing in Central Texas

Running back Zach Hrbacek has already passed more than his share of statistical milestones in four seasons toting the rock for the Troy Trojans.

He’s got another big one in front of him.

With three games remaining in the regular season and a very likely playoff appearance, Hrbacek is ahead of pace to set the Central Texas career rushing record.

Former Cameron Yoe running back Traion Smith finished his high school career in 2015 with 7,625 yards, setting the current mark.

Hrbacek rushed for 578 yards as a freshman in 2017, 1,946 as a sophomore and 2,746 during his junior season in 2019. So far in 2020, he has 1,995 rushing yards gained, bringing his career total to 7,265. Hrbacek is 360 yards away from tying Smith.

It might not be as much a question of if he gets there as how soon.

Hrbacek is averaging 285 rushing yards per game this season. On Friday, Troy is scheduled to travel to Caldwell, which has a 2-5 record and has given up 45 points per game during its current five-game losing streak.

After that, Troy hosts Rockdale on Oct. 30 and finishes the regular season at Academy on Nov. 6.

