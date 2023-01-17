 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday's Centex high school basketball and soccer scores (Jan. 17, 2023)

  • 0
Connally La Vega Girls

La Vega guard Kiyleyah Parr is fouled by Connally's Ja'Mya Brown while driving to the basket in the first half of the Lady Pirates' win Tuesday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

HS BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Crawford 50, Chilton 17

Records: Crawford 8-8 (6-1); Chilton 0-13 (0-6)

La Vega 80, Connally 32

La Vega: Alaysia Gude 11 points, Andrea Johnson 10 points, Solange Loadholt 10 points; Kya Mitchell 10 points.

Records: La Vega 25-5 (4-0); Connally 19-8 (2-2).

Troy 40, Rogers 32

Records: Troy 12-14 (5-3); Rogers 11-11 (4-4)

China Spring 48, Robinson 31

Records: C. Spring 10-15 (2-2); Robinson 10-18 (0-4)

Salado 52, Gatesville 35

People are also reading…

Keene 39, Clifton 35

Bremond 55, Dawson 27

Bruceville-Eddy 48, Rosebud-Lott 29

Records: RL 5-18 (0-6); BE 17-11 (3-4)

Marlin 41, Mart 22

Lorena 60, Lexington 23

Lorena: Avery Harris 15 points; Leigh Jespersen 12 points.

Records: Lorena 24-4 (8-0); Lexington 13-15 (2-6)

BOYS

Academy 64, McGregor 54

Records: Academy 17-8 (5-1); McGregor 14-10 (3-3)

Fairfield 58, Teague 53

Records: Teague (2-4)

Crawford 60, Chilton 41

Hutto 57, Midway 48

Records: Midway 13-12 (1-4)

Rosebud-Lott 74, Bruceville-Eddy 29

Valley Mills 45, Hamilton 41

Belton 57, Killeen Chaparral 30

University 45, Killeen 42

University: Dre Rutledge 10 points, 9 rebounds; London Smith 9 points, 5 assists; Keandre Brooks 7 points.

Records: University 11-14 (4-2), Killeen 5-18 (1-5)

Gatesville 95, Salado 84 (OT)

President Joe Biden is hosting the 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors at the White House on Tuesday. The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in a six-game series last year. It was the team's fourth championship in eight seasons, but one that came only after a difficult rebuilding effort for the team. The president planned to hold an East Room celebration with the team on Tuesday afternoon but earlier in the day Coach Steve Kerr and star player Steph Curry stopped by the White House briefing to say a few words.

HS SOCCER

GIRLS

Gatesville 5, Mexia 0

Lorena 5, Robinson 0

Records: Lorena 4-2 (1-0); Robinson 5-2 (0-1)

Belton 4, Midway 0

Records: Belton 3-4-1; Midway 3-3-2

Bryan 8, Waco High 1

BOYS

Gatesville 1, Mexia 1

Record: Gatesville 4-0-2; Mexia 2-5-1

Midway 4, Waco High 0

Records: Midway 4-3-1; Waco High 3-2-3

La Vega 11, Hearne 0

La Vega: Alex Varela 3 goals; Gael Hernandez 2 goals; Sixto Baez 2 goals; Jose Segura 2 goals

Record: La Vega 3-5

University 8, China Spring 0

Records: University 6-0; China Spring 0-6-1

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert