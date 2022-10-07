Turnover, goal line stand key Crawford victory

CRAWFORD — Marlin put up a fight, scoring more points than any other team has against still undefeated Crawford (6-0, 3-0) this season. In the end the Pirates capitalized on some of the Bulldogs’ mistakes at the line and on special teams to take a 33-20 victory at Pirate Stadium Friday night.

“We just put it together tonight. We played as a team for four quarters and that made a big difference,” Jacobs said. “I told [the team] the most important thing is the score at the end of the game. If they score, they score. We just got to score more. I knew it was going to be tough to hold them at the ends. They’re very talented.”

Crawford led 14-6 to start the second half, but was forced to punt on the opening drive.

The Bulldogs began to drive as Desmond Woodson earned first downs on a pair of keepers. Ty Bell added a couple of runs, including one for 19 yards that put Marlin in the red zone. Then Woodson made a 12-yard dash and was just halted three yards short of the goal line.

Crawford’s defense, led by Logan Borkowski, Jake Stanford and Eli Abel, held to force a turnover on downs.

Three plays later, Crawford’s Cameron Walker broke through for a 92-yard touchdown, Marlin’s Jeoffery Mims hot on his trail. It shifted momentum back in Crawford’s favor.

“Without question that was a huge goal line stop, credit to them,” said Marlin head coach Ruben Torres. “We’ve got to do better up front. When we get the ball on the 1 yard line, you got to be able to punch it in.”

It wasn’t long before Crawford was back in the end zone. An errant snap on the Bulldogs’ ensuing punt led to a bobble and a short kick, which positioned the Pirates at the 5-yard line, allowing Cash Bolgiano to take a slant pass into the end zone for the score. The kick was no good but Crawford was ahead 27-6 at the end of the third quarter.

The Bulldogs converted on third and four early in the fourth, allowing Woodson to then execute a 13-yard keeper followed by a 13-yard pass to Je’mere Hartsfield and another 15-yard shot to Zha’Mauryon Lofton. Lofton then forced his way two yards for the score. Marlin’s two-point conversion failed.

The celebration was short-lived for the Bulldogs. A redo on the kickoff allowed Crawford QB Luke Torbert to return it 50 yards for a touchdown. Torbert played a major role for Crawford all night on both sides of the ball, intercepting Woodson early in the game.

Marlin quickly recovered, going on a three-play drive of its own. Woodson found Kei’ayr Young with a 25 yard pass which set up Lofton for a hefty run, just out of Burkowski’s reach. The tw0-point conversion cut Crawford’s lead to 13 with 7:29 left to play.

“I thought we ran the ball well against them, which is very hard to do,” Torres said. “I think that kept them off balance and they did a good job switching up their defensive front. So there was definitely a chess match going on there.”

But the Pirates ate up the next seven and a half minutes, driving to the Bulldog 6-yard line and taking a knee on second down as the final 10 seconds ran out.

Marlin looked to be on pace to score first, picking up five first downs in the first three minutes of the game. But the tide quickly changed when Torbert picked off Woodson.

Crawford then embarked on a 51-yard, eight play scoring drive. Torbert found Breck Chambers to convert on second down twice. A few plays later, as Camron Walker took off on a run, Marlin was called for a false start which set up the Pirates inside the Marlin 20.

Bolgiano took advantage of a wide gap, slanting west and into the end zone for the first score of the night.

The Bulldogs responded early in the second quarter, converting on fourth-and-inches to extend the drive, allowing for Woodson to hit Zha’Mauryon Lofton with a short pass. Lofton pivoted and just avoided the reach of a few Crawford defenders before crossing the goal line. The kick was no good so the Pirates maintained a one-point lead.

Crawford answered immediately. It took the Pirates three plays and a 15-yard penalty to set up Torbert for a keeper. The senior faked a handoff before bolting 20 yards into the north end zone.

Marlin was looking to score again as Woodson converted on second down with a 10-yard pass to Je’mere Hartsfield who took off another six yards. Another false start set the Bulldogs back to 2nd-and-14 but a 17-yard shot to Jeoffery Mims pulled Marlin into Pirate territory. Then a 12-yard carry by Mario Hopwood brought the Bulldogs to the 25-yard line. Crawford’s defense slowed Marlin’s drive down on the next two plays, forcing 4th-and-4.

Woodson spotted Lofton in the zone and went for the throw but Bolgiano was there to cover and the pass was incomplete, giving Crawford a turnover on downs. Nothing came of it as the Bulldog defense put their own stop on the Pirates as they attempted to score once more before the half.