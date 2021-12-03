Turnovers costly as Mount Vernon knocks out West, 24-13

Bennett’s 36-yard pass to Caydon Coffman moved the Tigers into scoring position at the 16 and Mackenzie McGill finished off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run with 8:53 left in the first quarter.

“You can’t simulate that stuff in practice, no matter how hard you try or what you do,” Woodard said. “They came out and we got a little gassed early. But once we figured out what we could do, we settled down. Our defense played unbelievable and kept us in the game. We just couldn’t generate enough offense to get it done.”

After forcing West to punt on its first possession, Bennett went to Coffman again for 39 yards to the Trojans’ 22. The drive stalled at the 15 before Adrian Diaz drilled a 37-yard field goal to push Mount Vernon’s lead to 10-0 with 4:11 remaining in the first quarter.

The Tigers were on the move again early in the second quarter, but the Trojans stopped Coffman for no gain at West’s 45.

Hoping to seize the opportunity, the Trojans picked up a pair of first downs. But on third-and-8 from the 17, Nuziard intercepted Meinen’s pass at the 15.