Turnovers costly as Mount Vernon knocks out West, 24-13

FRISCO — No. 3 Mount Vernon gets considerable raves for its high-tempo offense that piled up 154 points in the first three playoff games.
But an opportunistic Tigers’ defense made the difference against No. 4 West.
Austin Reed returned a fumble for a third-quarter touchdown and the Tigers stopped a pair of scoring threats by intercepting Zane Meinen passes to knock off the Trojans, 24-13, in the Class 3A Division I Region 2 finals Friday night at The Star.
Mount Vernon (14-0) advanced to the state semifinals for the second straight year where it will face Brock. West ended a tremendous season with a 13-1 record, and Trojans coach David Woodard was especially proud of his seniors.
“They did a ton,” Woodard said. “Those kids have laid it on the line since they were in P.E. class in sixth grade. They’ve done every single thing we asked them to do. I’m so proud of what they accomplished this year, and what they did. I can’t say enough about them.”
The Trojans had success throwing the ball with 225 yards, but had difficulty establishing the run with 107 yards. But the three turnovers were the biggest issue as Hayden Nuziard and Kam Doss each intercepted passes and Reed had the big fumble return.
“When you get into games like this, every play is magnified when you make a mistake,” Woodard said. “We made a couple that was uncharacteristic of us most of the season.”
Trailing 10-0 at halftime, West surprised the Tigers when Wyatt Wolf hit an option pass to Kade Bing for 61 yards to set up Meinen’s eight-yard touchdown pass to Manny Herrera.
The Tigers responded with quarterback Braden Bennett’s six-yard touchdown run that finished off a 66-yard drive to take a 17-7 lead with 2:24 left in the third quarter.
On West’s next possession, Meinen fumbled the ball after a blindside hit, and Reed picked it up for a 24-yard touchdown to extend Mount Vernon’s lead to 24-7 with 1:15 left in the third quarter.
West scored its final touchdown with 27 seconds remaining when Wolf zig-zagged across the field for a 47-yard touchdown after a short pass from Gus Crain.
Though former Baylor coach Art Briles left Mount Vernon after coaching the Tigers the last two seasons, his imprint was clearly on Mount Vernon’s fast-tempo offense under Brad Willard.
West had to adjust to Mount Vernon’s speed to start the game as the Tigers rolled 68 yards on the opening drive to take a quick 7-0 lead.
Bennett’s 36-yard pass to Caydon Coffman moved the Tigers into scoring position at the 16 and Mackenzie McGill finished off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run with 8:53 left in the first quarter.
“You can’t simulate that stuff in practice, no matter how hard you try or what you do,” Woodard said. “They came out and we got a little gassed early. But once we figured out what we could do, we settled down. Our defense played unbelievable and kept us in the game. We just couldn’t generate enough offense to get it done.”
After forcing West to punt on its first possession, Bennett went to Coffman again for 39 yards to the Trojans’ 22. The drive stalled at the 15 before Adrian Diaz drilled a 37-yard field goal to push Mount Vernon’s lead to 10-0 with 4:11 remaining in the first quarter.
The Tigers were on the move again early in the second quarter, but the Trojans stopped Coffman for no gain at West’s 45.
Hoping to seize the opportunity, the Trojans picked up a pair of first downs. But on third-and-8 from the 17, Nuziard intercepted Meinen’s pass at the 15.
After the Trojans forced a punt, they picked up two more first downs. But on fourth-and-3 at the 29, Meinen threw a low incomplete pass to Herrera to stop another threat with 15 seconds left in the second quarter.