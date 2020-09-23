Two days left to vote in the Super Poll: Which football players will make the top 5?

It's the last chance to vote for your favorite Centex high school football players in the Trib's annual Super Poll.
More than 10,000 votes have been cast by football fans for their preferred playmakers around the area. The top five vote-getters by the end of the games tomorrow night will advance to a one-week final voting round that begins Sunday.
The deadline for first-round voting and to write-in players is Friday night, Sept. 25, at wacotrib.com/superpoll. Then we’ll cut down the ballot in each category to the five-person final round. Voting will then run for one week beginning Sunday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 2 and the winners will be crowned in the Oct. 4 Tribune-Herald.
Here's what the leaderboard looks like as of Thursday night — and nearly every race is close at the 5-10 positions, so there's still plenty of opportunity to get your favorite player into the top 5:
QUARTERBACK
- Ryder Hohhertz, Moody
- Tanner Merenda, Crawford
- Braydon Richardson, Valley Mills
- Landon Edwards, West
- Jake Boozer, Bishop Reicher
RUNNING BACK
- Breck Chambers, Crawford
- Trey Janek, West
- Emmanuel Abdallah, China Spring
- Batsell Bates, West
- Jar’Quae Walton, La Vega
WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END
- Luke Torbert, Crawford
- Xavier Williams, Waco High
- Wyatt Wolf, West
- Jordan Nevarez, China Spring
- Duston Vanek, West
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN
- Luke Wines, West
- Micah Sauls, Mart
- Cooper Gohlke, Crawford
- Hayden Hopkins, China Spring
- Corbin Navarro, Valley Mills
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN
- Cason Pullin, Connally
- Jaden Anderson, West
- Luke Wines, West
- Garrett Pearson, Crawford
- Corbin Navarro, Valley Mills
LINEBACKER
- Camron Walker, Crawford
- Tristyn Pechacek, China Spring
- Gage Gordan, West
- Kolten Saulters, Robinson
- TJ McCutcheon, West
DEFENSIVE BACK
- Guillermo Acevedo, West
- Luke Torbert, Crawford
- Colt Murphree, Crawford
- Slade McCloud, Robinson
- Anthony McGlothern, West
SPECIALIST
- Ty Torbert, kicker, Crawford
- Micah Sauls, long snapper, Mart
- Alan Olvera, kicker, West
- Breck Chambers, punter, Crawford
- Carson Koe, kicker, China Spring
SIX-MAN
- Kadyn Johnson, Abbott
- Caleb Wilson, Eagle Christian
- Camray Sanders, Methodist Children's Home
- C.J. Hutchison, Gholson
- Marlow Welch, Vanguard
- Ian Markum, Oglesby
