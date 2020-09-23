Two days left to vote in the Super Poll: Which football players will make the top 5?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's the last chance to vote for your favorite Centex high school football players in the Trib's annual Super Poll.

More than 10,000 votes have been cast by football fans for their preferred playmakers around the area. The top five vote-getters by the end of the games tomorrow night will advance to a one-week final voting round that begins Sunday.

The deadline for first-round voting and to write-in players is Friday night, Sept. 25, at wacotrib.com/superpoll. Then we’ll cut down the ballot in each category to the five-person final round. Voting will then run for one week beginning Sunday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 2 and the winners will be crowned in the Oct. 4 Tribune-Herald.

Here's what the leaderboard looks like as of Thursday night — and nearly every race is close at the 5-10 positions, so there's still plenty of opportunity to get your favorite player into the top 5:

QUARTERBACK

Ryder Hohhertz, Moody

Tanner Merenda, Crawford

Braydon Richardson, Valley Mills

Landon Edwards, West

Jake Boozer, Bishop Reicher