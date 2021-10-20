UIL adds new swimming division

The UIL legislative council added a new sport for Class 4A and below in a meeting this week. Those schools will now have the opportunity to participate in swimming and diving beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
Additionally, the UIL amended reclassification and realignment policies to account for home-schooled student participation in enrollment calculations for schools allowing home-school students to participate in UIL activities.
