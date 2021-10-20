 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UIL adds new swimming division
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

UIL adds new swimming division

{{featured_button_text}}
Vanguard team tennis champs

The Vanguard Vikings claimed their second straight TAPPS Division III team tennis state title on Monday, going 3-0 in pool play.

 Vanguard Athletics photo

The UIL legislative council added a new sport for Class 4A and below in a meeting this week. Those schools will now have the opportunity to participate in swimming and diving beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

Additionally, the UIL amended reclassification and realignment policies to account for home-schooled student participation in enrollment calculations for schools allowing home-school students to participate in UIL activities.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Recap: Ben Simmons drama

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cameron-Troy game postponed
High School

Cameron-Troy game postponed

Cameron Yoe’s homecoming contest certainly didn’t go off as planned, as the Yoemen and visiting Troy Trojans were forced to postpone the game …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert