UIL declares Whitney as rightful area-round winner

Whitney Academy baseball

Whitney pinch runner Vic Rodriguez (5) tries to read Academy pitcher Alex Lawton during the Wildcats' and Bumblebees' playoff game on Saturday at Midway.

 Chad Conine

Put the controversy to rest — Whitney is moving on.

The UIL rules committee met on Monday to review a dispute between the baseball coaches at Whitney and Academy over whether a Wildcats pitcher had gone over the weekly pitch count rule, which caps a pitcher at 110 pitches, at which point he must have four days rest before pitching again. The committee voted that Whitney did not violate the rule, meaning that the Wildcats’ 5-4 Game 3 area-round win over the Bumblebees will hold up.

Whitney (19-12) advances to face Franklin (27-3-1) in the Region III-3A quarterfinals.

