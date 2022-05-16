UIL declares Whitney as rightful area-round winner

The UIL rules committee met on Monday to review a dispute between the baseball coaches at Whitney and Academy over whether a Wildcats pitcher had gone over the weekly pitch count rule, which caps a pitcher at 110 pitches, at which point he must have four days rest before pitching again. The committee voted that Whitney did not violate the rule, meaning that the Wildcats’ 5-4 Game 3 area-round win over the Bumblebees will hold up.