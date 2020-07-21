UIL delays 5A and 6A, gives all other schools green light to start

The University Interscholastic League released its plan on Tuesday morning to move forward and hold all fall sports, though on an amended schedule for its biggest schools.
Class 5A and 6A will delay the beginning of fall practice for volleyball and football until Sept. 7. The first week of games for volleyball will be Sept. 14, followed by the first day of games for football on Thursday, Sept. 24.
That delayed schedule due to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic impacts McLennan County schools University (5A), Waco High and Midway (6A).
The UIL also inserted a timeline to give those schools enough time to play full seasons. District certification for football is Dec. 5 with the state championships set to be held at an unspecified time in January of 2021. Volleyball district certification is Nov. 17 with the state championships set for Dec. 11-12.
Meanwhile, schools in 1A through 4A will move ahead as previously scheduled. Football and volleyball are cleared to begin practice on Aug. 3. Volleyball matches will begin Aug. 10 and football will start on Thursday, Aug. 27.
Along with its updated schedule of start dates, the UIL released COVID-19 “Risk Mitigation Guidelines” and a press statement.
“Our goal in releasing this plan is to provide a path forward for Texas students and schools,” UIL executive director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in the press release. “While understanding situations change and there will likely be interruptions that will require flexibility and patience, we are hopeful this plan allows students to participate in the education-based activities they love in a way that prioritizes safety and mitigates risk of COVID-19 spread.”
On Friday, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, the state’s largest governing body of private schools athletics, delayed the start of its seasons with practice beginning on Sept. 8 and the first week of football games kicking off the week of Sept. 28.
This story will be updated.
