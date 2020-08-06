UIL Medical Advisory Committee to meet Friday

The UIL’s Medical Advisory Committee will meet to discuss COVID-19 return to play protocols at 7 a.m. Friday via teleconference.
The meeting is open to the public, and will be available via the UIL’s MAC webpage or the UIL’s YouTube page. There is no physical location for the meeting, to ensure for social distancing.
High school football and volleyball teams in Classes 4A and under began practicing this week under the UIL’s current COVID-19 guidelines. The first regular season to get underway will be the volleyball season, which starts Monday.
Photo gallery: Football practice gets underway with masks
covid hs football
A China Spring equipment manager wears gloves and a mask as she hydrates players during a short break.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
covid hs football
A China Spring player catches a pass while wearing mask under his helmet during practice.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
covid hs football
A China Spring coach wears a handkerchief on his face as he works with players during practice.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
covid hs football
A China Spring player catches a pass while wearing mask under his helmet during practice.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Mart safety
Mart defensive coordinator Shane Martin (purple shirt) and head coach Kevin Hoffman (white shirt) wear masks while directing football practice on Monday.
Staff photo — Chad Conine
covid hs football
Connally High School football players mask up Monday as they run their first drills in advance of fall football season. Dozens of small- to mid-sized schools in the region began practice Monday, the first day allowed under University Interscholastic League rules for Classes 1A through 4A.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
covis hs football
Connally’s Isaiah Stephens runs drills on the first day of practice. Dozens of small- to mid-sized schools in the region began practice Monday, the first day allowed under University Interscholastic League rules for Classes 1A through 4A.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
20200804_loc_hs_football_jl3
Connally head football coach Shane Anderson watches his team practice on Monday. Dozens of small- to mid-sized schools in the region began practice Aug. 3, the first day allowed under University Interscholastic League rules for Classes 1A through 4A.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Lorena players
Lorena football players compete in individual position drills on the first day of practice for Class 1A through 4A schools on Monday.
Staff photo — Chad Conine
Mart linemen
Mart offensive linemen work through position drills during the first day of practice on Monday.
Staff photo — Chad Conine
20200804_spt_hs_football_jl1
China Spring players run drills during the first day of preseason practice on Monday.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
20200804_spt_hs_football_jl3
China Spring players run drills during the first day of preseason practice on Monday.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
20200804_spt_hs_football_jl2
China Spring players run drills during the first day of preseason practice on Monday.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
20200804_spt_hs_football_jl2
Connally quarterback Tyler Webb hands off the ball during the Cadets' first day of preseason practice on Monday.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
20200804_spt_hs_football_jl3
Connally football players run drills during the first day of preseason practice on Monday.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
20200804_spt_hs_football_jl1
Connally players run drills for the first time this year.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
20200804_spt_hs_football_jl4
Connally football players run drills during the first day of preseason practice on Monday.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES (copy) -- (copy)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!