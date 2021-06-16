 Skip to main content
UIL OKs streaming again for Texas high school football
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

UIL OKs streaming again for Texas high school football

If you enjoyed Friday Night Lights the (actual) TV show, buckle up, it’s not going away.

The UIL’s Legislative Council approved online streaming for high school football games for the 2021 season at its meeting Tuesday. Last year in response to COVID-19, the UIL allowed for streaming of Friday night games for the first time, which executive director Charles Breithaupt called “a one-time thing.” However, the success of such broadcasts — particularly for elderly or home-bound viewers — prompted the UIL to revisit the idea.

Another topic that was discussed but ultimately voted down by the Legislative Council was the introduction of a shot clock for Class 6A and 5A high school basketball.

