UIL pushes back dates for girls' state basketball

In response to this week’s winter storm, the UIL has pushed back the dates for the girls basketball state championship games.

Those games are now scheduled for March 10-11 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, just before the boys’ state games on March 12-13, also at the Alamodome. The postponement will give girls teams who haven’t been able to get their playoff games in this week extra time to do so.

The UIL also noted that some playoff rounds could be played on consecutive days. It also specified that boys’ teams who haven’t completed their bi-district round by Saturday would need to complete three rounds during the week of Feb. 22-27.