UIL realignment: Midway, Waco High, University headed to new UIL districts

The Midway Panthers, University Trojans and Waco High Lions didn’t have a lot to cheer about on the football field last fall. Collectively, McLennan County’s three biggest schools managed only a single win.

They made up for it on Thursday morning.

Central Texas Districts 2022-24 All the details for the new districts.

Midway and Waco High were placed in one of the toughest athletics districts in the state two years ago with the likes of Duncanville, DeSoto and Cedar Hill. University didn’t have it much easier as the Trojans were lumped in with powerhouse Aledo and a bunch of other Fort Worth-area punchers.

So when University Interscholastic League realignment went public at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning and Midway, University and Waco High all found themselves in new surroundings, there was much justified rejoicing.

Asked how he was feeling about 30 minutes after the new districts were released, Midway head football coach Shane Anderson said, “A lot better than I was at 8:55.”

Midway remains in Class 6A but will no longer be traveling north to the Dallas area for district. The Panthers’ new loop includes Temple, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Bryan, Hutto and Pflugerville Weiss.