UIL Realignment: Panthers, Lions, Trojans headed to new districts

The Midway Panthers, University Trojans and Waco High Lions didn’t have a lot to cheer about on the football field last fall. Collectively, McLennan County’s three biggest schools managed only a single win.
They made up for it on Thursday morning.
Midway and Waco High were placed in one of the toughest athletics districts in the state two years ago with the likes of Duncanville, DeSoto and Cedar Hill. University didn’t have it much easier as the Trojans were lumped in with powerhouse Aledo and a bunch of other Fort Worth-area punchers.
So when University Interscholastic League realignment went public at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning and Midway, University and Waco High all found themselves in new surroundings, there was much justified rejoicing.
Asked how he was feeling about 30 minutes after the new districts were released, Midway head football coach Shane Anderson said, “A lot better than I was at 8:55.”
Midway remains in Class 6A but will no longer be traveling north to the Dallas area for district. The Panthers’ new loop includes Temple, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Bryan, Hutto and Pflugerville Weiss.
The enrollment figures for all UIL schools and the cutoffs for each classification had been posted in December. Waco High was scheduled for a move to 5A Division I, while Midway would remain in 6A. The Panthers were then left waiting to see if they would be the lone Central Texas school in a Dallas-Forth Worth district, or shift elsewhere.
“I just kept having faith and hoping that it would work out and it did,” Anderson said. “We’re excited to get away from Duncanville and DeSoto and Cedar Hill, but at the same time you’re playing teams like Temple and Harker Heights that have really, really good football programs. Pflugerville Weiss is coming up from 5A, they’ve got one of the top quarterbacks in the state of Texas. It’s not going to get any easier as far as week in and week out.”
Waco High’s new district will be 5-4A Division I and includes Granbury, Cleburne, Midlothian, Red Oak, Killeen, Killeen Ellison, Killeen Shoemaker, and Lake Belton. That nine-team grouping covers a large portion of the middle of the state. When Lake Belton travels to Red Oak, it will be a 120-mile road trip over a congested Interstate 35.
During signing day festivities on Wednesday, Waco High football coach Linden Heldt pointed out that the Lions were the second smallest school in 6A and the only smaller school, South Garland, opted to play up to 6A to be in a district with other members of Garland ISD. Waco High was the smallest school in its previous district by more than 200 students.
Although University didn’t change classifications or divisions, the Trojans made a geographical move. Instead of playing Fort Worth-area schools, University is now in a loop with Elgin, Leander Rouse, Belton, Killeen Chaparral, Pflugerville and Pflugerville Connally.
“We’re excited. Now we’re able to get into a district where we’re playing Central Texas teams,” University head football coach Kent Laster said. “A lot of the teams’ makeups are a lot like ours. We feel like we’re more of a Central Texas team than a metroplex team. There’s some competitive teams in there that will be a test every week, but we’re extremely excited.”
While the area’s biggest schools made the biggest moves, there was plenty of intrigue on Thursday in 1A through 4A.
Maybe the most notable alteration came in 4A, where China Spring, which won the 4A Division II state title in December, moved up to 4A Division I. That reunites the Cougars with La Vega in a district that also encompasses Alvarado, Stephenville and Waxahachie Life.
Even though it’s a five-team district, it has plenty of punch as La Vega, Stephenville and China Spring have all won recent state championships. La Vega won the 4A DI title in 2018. Stephenville claimed the 4A DI championship in 2021, hours before China Spring won the 4A DII title.
That was one of two places where defending state champions were placed in the same district. Franklin, the 3A DII state champ, moves up to 3A DI and into a district with defending 3A DI state title winner Lorena. Franklin and Lorena are grouped with Cameron Yoe, Rockdale, McGregor, Academy and Troy.
One area 4A DII district made a two-for-one trade. Connally, Robinson, Gatesville and Salado are all still in the same district. Former members China Spring and Jarell were relocated and replaces with Madisonville.
Mexia moved classifications from 4A DII to 3A DI. The Blackcats moved from one district to another as a 4A school, never quite having a perfect fit. But now Mexia is back with familiar faces in a seven-team district with Teague, Fairfield, Groesbeck, Malakoff, Kemp and Eustace.
Central Texas football fans have at least one 2A DI district to drool over. Marlin moves in with Crawford and Bosqueville as members of an eight-team district. The two packs of Bulldogs and the Pirates will vie for supremacy, but could be challenged by the likes of Riesel, Rosebud-Lott, Moody, Valley Mills and Bruceville-Eddy.
The Riesel Indians might be a wild card in that district as they move down from 3A DII. The Indians went 7-5 and made the third round of the playoffs in 3A. But Marlin and Crawford met in the regional final round of the playoffs in 2A DI and the Pirates played Bosqueville in the fourth round in 2020.
EXTRA POINT: Because UIL football classifications 1A through 5A are divided into Division I and Division II, there are separate district alignments for football and other sports. For a complete list of district alignments, see page B2 of Thursday’s Trib or WacoTrib.com.