UIL releases cutoff numbers, clinching Waco High's dip back to 5A
Were the odds ever in the favor of Central Texas schools? Depends on who you ask.

The UIL released its cutoff numbers for the next round of realignment and reclassification on Wednesday. The conference cutoffs are as follows: 2,225 and above for Class 6A, 1,300 to 2,224 for 5A, 545 to 1,299 for 4A, 250 to 544 for 3A, 105 to 249 for 2A, and 104.9 and below for 1A.

Additionally, football classifications are as follows: 5A Div. I (1925 to 2,224), 5A Div. II (1,300 to 1,924), 4A Div. I (545 to 1,299), 4A Div. II (545 to 879), 3A Div. I (360 to 544), 3A Div. II (250 to 350), 2A Div. I (164.5 to 249), 2A Div. II (105 to 164.4), 1A Div. I (59.5 to 104.9), 1A Div. II (59.4 and below).

Schools all over the state submitted their snapshot enrollment numbers to the UIL in October. Based on these submissions, a few determinations can be made: Waco High (enrollment 2,078), which was in Class 6A the last realignment period by just three students, will move back down to 5A for 2022-24. The Lions will play in 5A Div. I for football, while University (1,740) will compete in 5A Div. II, but those two Waco ISD rivals should end up in the same district for other sports.

China Spring, meanwhile, will move up to 4A Div. I for football after playing in 4A Div. II, which probably means a district reunion with La Vega.

Riesel will also be on the move, as the Indians will dip from Class 3A to 2A, with an enrollment of 209.

The UIL will announce the new district assignments for 2022-24 in February.

