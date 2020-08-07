UIL requires doctor's clearance in return-to-play policy

“My motion would be, ‘Patients who have been identified as COVID positive need to be cleared by their physician before they can return to their said activity,’” Hergenroeder said.

The motion was seconded and passed with no dissenting votes.

During the discussion period that preceded the motion and vote, Hergenroeder explained that a physician’s clearance to return to athletics would likely encompass any residual effects of the novel coronavirus, including heart or lung issues.

The committee determined that it did not want to require a set number of days for a student to wait to return to athletics. However, the doctors did urge school districts to direct athletes to follow Center for Disease Control guidelines in a situation where a family member of a student-athlete showed symptoms of or tested positive for COVID-19.

The Trib also spoke with Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love on Friday. He outlined the system currently in place for responding when a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19