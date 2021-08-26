 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UIL rules against Marlin athlete
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

UIL rules against Marlin athlete

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The UIL executive committee announced on Wednesday that a Marlin student-athlete was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility.

Bremond-Jaray Bledsoe1.jpeg

Bledsoe

Bremond running back/defensive end Jaray Bledsoe had joined the Bulldogs program this summer and video surfaced of Bledsoe making a play for Marlin in a scrimmage.

Last season, Bledsoe rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns for Bremond. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete is listed as a four-star prospect at defensive line and the No. 23 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Do not bet on White Sox until postseason: Here is why

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert