UIL rules against Marlin athlete

The UIL executive committee announced on Wednesday that a Marlin student-athlete was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility.

Bremond running back/defensive end Jaray Bledsoe had joined the Bulldogs program this summer and video surfaced of Bledsoe making a play for Marlin in a scrimmage.

Last season, Bledsoe rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns for Bremond. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete is listed as a four-star prospect at defensive line and the No. 23 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports.