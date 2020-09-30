UIL rules on Chilton players

The University Interscholastic League State Executive Committee ruled in favor of one Chilton student-athlete being eligible to participate in varsity football during its session on Tuesday.

Arstevion Hopkins was granted eligibility for this season.

“After hearing testimony from all parties, it was determined that this student did not change schools for athletic purposes,” the UIL statement said, in part.

However, the UIL upheld the decision of the district executive committee to deny the eligibility of Jamoryon Benjamin and Braylen Fisher. The UIL statement didn’t specify the names of any of the athletes, but Chilton athletic director Chris James confirmed it was Hopkins, Benjamin and Fisher.

All three student-athletes are listed on the Marlin Bulldogs 2018 roster on maxpreps.com. At the time, Hopkins was a sophomore while Benjamin and Fisher were freshmen.

