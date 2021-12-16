UIL state championship notebook: Biles reaches win No. 200

ARLINGTON — Anyone who knows Lorena head football coach Ray Biles knows he’s not going to be the guy to flex or self-promote.

But his players will do it for him.

When the Leopards defeated Brock, 35-18, for the Class 3A Division I state championship on Thursday, it landed Biles his first state title as a head coach and his 200th win all in one day.

“The best part about it is winning one for him,” Lorena senior Andrew Brittain said. “He deserves it more than anybody else. He’s the hardest working man I’ve ever met. But more importantly, he’s the reason I became the person I am and we have leaders like this.”

Biles, in his 30th season as Lorena’s head coach, tried to deflect the attention when he was asked about the coaching milestone in the postgame press conference. However, he admitted, he couldn’t have come up with a better script.

“It’s really not about me, guys,” Biles said. “But I couldn’t write a story to win a state championship game and it happen to be my 200th win. I couldn’t do that. I also would say, probably to me, (it’s special) doing it all in one place. … I stayed with them at times and they stayed with me.”