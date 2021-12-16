UIL state championship notebook: Biles reaches win No. 200

ARLINGTON — Anyone who knows Lorena head football coach Ray Biles knows he’s not going to be the guy to flex or self-promote.
But his players will do it for him.
When the Leopards defeated Brock, 35-18, for the Class 3A Division I state championship on Thursday, it landed Biles his first state title as a head coach and his 200th win all in one day.
“The best part about it is winning one for him,” Lorena senior Andrew Brittain said. “He deserves it more than anybody else. He’s the hardest working man I’ve ever met. But more importantly, he’s the reason I became the person I am and we have leaders like this.”
Biles, in his 30th season as Lorena’s head coach, tried to deflect the attention when he was asked about the coaching milestone in the postgame press conference. However, he admitted, he couldn’t have come up with a better script.
“It’s really not about me, guys,” Biles said. “But I couldn’t write a story to win a state championship game and it happen to be my 200th win. I couldn’t do that. I also would say, probably to me, (it’s special) doing it all in one place. … I stayed with them at times and they stayed with me.”
Leopards prove strength of schedule
Lorena finished the season on a 14-game winning streak after losing its first two contests way back in August and September.
But those two losses don’t put much of a blemish on the Leopards’ season. Franklin defeated Lorena, 27-20, on Aug. 27, then the Leopards fell at China Spring, 21-13, on Sept. 3.
As of press time on Thursday night, Franklin and Gunter were tied at 28 in the third quarter of the 3A Division II state championship game. China Spring will play Gilmer at 3 p.m. on Friday in the 4A DII title tilt.
“Franklin is about to walk out there. They beat us by one possession,” Biles said. “Tomorrow China Spring will be here. They beat us by one possession. At that time you have no idea how good those teams are going to be. You think they’re going to be pretty stinking good because they’re all ranked.
“I thought when we came through those ball games and I saw the way our guys competed and got after it, I thought, ‘We’re going to be OK.’”
Campbell honored during state title games
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and the UIL posted a tribute to former Trib sports editor and Texas Football Magazine founder Dave Campbell just inside the entrance to the AT&T Stadium press box for state championship week.
A poster featuring Campbell and his wife, Reba, included the inscription “WE WILL ALL MISS YOU. THANK YOU FOR LOVING TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL AS MUCH AS EVERYONE HERE THIS WEEK.”
Campbell died on Friday at the age of 96. His funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Friday at First Methodist Church on 1300 Austin Avenue in Waco.
The AT&T stadium public address announcer also gave tribute to Campbell before each game on Thursday and the crowd paused for a moment of silence each time.
Centex coaches claim state awards
Mart head football coach Kevin Hoffman was honored during the 2A Division II state championship game as the 2018-2019 NFHS State Coach of the Year on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
On Wednesday, Abbott’s Terry Crawford received the award for the six-man ranks during 1A Division II state championship game.