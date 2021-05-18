 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UIL State Golf Championships: Midway's Null finishes even, tied for 14th
0 comments

UIL State Golf Championships: Midway's Null finishes even, tied for 14th

{{featured_button_text}}
Midway golfers

Midway finished 10th at the Class 6A golf tournament, led by Corbin Null's 36-hole score of 144 (72-72).

 Midway ISD

GEORGETOWN — Midway freshman Corbin Null carded an even-par 72 for the second straight day on Tuesday at the UIL Class 6A state tournament at Legacy Hills Golf Club.

Null’s 36-hole score of 144 put him in a tie for 14th place in his first state tournament appearance. Panthers junior Brayden Bare was close behind in a tie for 21st at 3-over 147.

Midway, making its first team state tournament appearance since going in back-to-back seasons in 1995 and 1996, finished 10th at 39-over through the two-round event.

Austin Westlake won the 6A team title at 8-under.

In Kingsland, the Jonesboro Eagles claimed a bronze medal in the 1A state tournament at Lighthouse Country Club.

Jonesboro posted a team score of 375 in the final round, improving by 16 strokes from the first round on Monday. The Eagles were 17 shots behind team champion Sterling City.

The 2A state tournament at Legends Golf Course was shortened to 27 holes due to stormy weather. Hamilton shot 195 in the final round for a 27-hole total of 555 and finished sixth. Normangee won the 2A team title at 522.

In Manor, the Whitney and Lorena boys’ golf teams finished 11th and 12th, respectively, at ShadowGlen Golf Club.

Kaden Kuzel of Cameron Yoe was the top individual performer from Central Texas in 3A. He posted a 36-hole score of 21-over 165 to tie for 21st.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert