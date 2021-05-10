UIL State Golf Championships: Shim chasing state golf title

Midway senior Eubin Shim put herself in position to swing for a medal.

Shim opened the UIL Class 6A girls state golf tournament with a round of 1-under-par 71 on Monday at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.

She is tied for third and two strokes behind leaders Mimi Burton of Cedar Park Vandegriff and Ryann Honea of San Angelo Central. Both of whom posted 3-under 60. Shim is tied with Avery Blake of The Woodlands.

Shim, a Boston College signee, won the Region II-6A individual title in April at Bear Ridge Golf Club to earn her first state tournament berth.

In Manor, the McGregor girls golf team shot an opening round 382 to stand second going into Tuesday’s final round at ShadowGlen Golf Club.

McGregor, the defending state champions after winning the title in 2019, trail team leader Wall by 29 strokes. West opened the state tournament with a round of 415 and enter the final round in ninth place.

Maggie Parmer led the way for McGregor with an opening-18 round of 5-over 77. She is in third place, three strokes behind leader Katie Hart of Chapel Hill. McGregor’s Kiley Coats and Lani Hamilton of West each shot 88 in the first round and are tied for 10th. Lorena’s Payton Cox posted 90 and is tied for 14th.