UIL STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT: Bosqueville golfers claw their way to the top

The Bosqueville athletic program will send two teams to the Class 2A state golf tournaments in the next eight days.

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs contingent will be a unique collection of golfers — nine players including members of the baseball and softball teams, experienced players and novices.

In 2A, at least, it’s possible to put together a contender that way.

The Bosqueville boys’ team will open the state tournament on Monday at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin. The Bulldogs won the 2A Region 3 championship last month at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club, the high point so far in an interesting spring.

Bosqueville coach Mike Finnell worked out a deal with three members of the Bulldogs’ accomplished baseball team. They didn’t have to double up on practice time — Bosqueville baseball has advanced to the area round of the playoffs to be played this week as well. They could practice on their own time and be available for tournaments.

“We went to our very first tournament with an ‘A’ team and a ‘B’ team,” Finnell said. “The B team was basically the baseball players. They won the tournament (at Mart). Then they won another tournament, so I was like ‘we’ll see.’”

Ultimately, Jayce Powers, Easton Hill and Newt Schornack — key members of the Bosqueville baseball team — joined senior Luke Finnell and freshman Jack Cummings to win the region golf title and earned a trip to state.

The Bulldogs went into the second day of the regional tournament trailing team leader LaPoyner by six strokes. But Bosqueville had put an emphasis early in the season on training for a 36-hole, two-day event. That plus the postseason experience of much of its lineup paid off.

“That night we got together and knew we were going to be playing with the first and second place teams the next day,” Finnell said. “We talked about how your job was simple, beat those other two guys. Play your game and try to finish where we finished today.”

Powers lowered his score by 10 strokes in the second round. Hill was four better and Shornack shaved two shots. That helped the Bulldogs win the second round by double-digit strokes over the opening-round leaders.

“They couldn’t do what we did, which was be consistent,” Finnell said.

The Bosqueville girls’ team will play its state tournament in a week — May 16-17 back at Lions.

They have a similar story as the Lady Bulldogs improved by 22 strokes from the first to the second round at regionals to finish second behind Crawford.

The Lady Pirates ran away with the 2A Region 3 title, but the Bosqueville girls found the formula to survive and advance.

“The greens were really, really difficult,” Finnell said. “They were super fast and some of them were crowned. If you went past the hole, you might roll off the green. So we talked about how you’re putting to a five-gallon bucket. Even if it doesn’t go in the hole, that next one is a lot more makable.”

Bosqueville has four players in its state-bound lineup — sophomores Matison Sotelo and Jaden Doughtery, freshman Haylee Harper and junior Savannah Garrett. Doughtery qualified for state as a freshman in 2021 and will be going back with the benefit of experience.

But Garrett, who also played softball for the Lady Bulldogs, is a brand new golfer. Finnell said assistant softball coach Niki Taylor insisted on finding a fourth member for the golf team so it would have enough players to advance to the regional and state tournaments.

“So she went outside and recruited Savannah Garrett, ‘You’ve got to play golf for us,’” Finnell said.

Doughtery, who is going back to state with her team this time, tied for 28th as a freshman in 2021. A rainy week in Austin forced the 2A girls’ state tournament to be abbreviated to 27 holes a year ago, which helped Doughtery learn even more.

“On the second day, you have to be wiling to go out and give it your all no matter how the first day went or the weather conditions,” Doughtery said. “Just go out and play at state, don’t take all the stress with you. Just go out and have fun because you’re going to do better if you’re relaxed.”

Midway senior Bare flying solo

The Midway boys’ golf team was one stroke out of a playoff for second place at last month’s regional at Bear Ridge Golf Club — that close to earning a second-straight berth in the 6A state tournament.

But after the scores were posted, the Panthers still had something to celebrate as senior Brayden Bare won the 6A Region 2 individual championship for the second consecutive year.

Bare is headed back to state without his teammates, but he does have the wisdom of a previous state trip.

The 6A state tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown, the same track the Panthers played a year ago.

“It’s demanding off the tee,” Bare said. “I’ve been working pretty hard on tee shots. I’ve been working hard on my short game too. Those greens are a little bit different. Plus, I’ve played it in the actual state tournament too, so I know what it feels like to be there and have everybody around, all the teams.”

Bare, a Texas-San Antonio signee, will start his college career and begin practicing at TPC San Antonio in August. Before then, he has a few junior golf “majors” on his schedule, including state.

“It’s definitely big because I’m wearing the ‘M’ on my shirt, but I just try to look at it as another tournament and not put too much pressure on myself,” Bare said. “Just go out there and do what I’m supposed to do.”

Bare shot 75-72-147 and tied for 21st at state a year ago. He said the goal is to win the 6A title and certainly improve his place from his junior to senior senior season. But it’s all within the context of playing his own game.

McGregor, Crawford hunt for more medals

McGregor has established a legacy at the 3A state tournament in recent seasons. The Lady Bulldogs won the state title in 2019 and might have done so again in 2020 if spring sports had not been cut short by the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.

A year ago, McGregor took second place in the team standings, paced by Maggie Parmer, who claimed the individual bronze medal. Three members of that squad will go back to state next week — Parmer, Kenzye Wyatt and Raegan Martin — joined by first-timers Chloe McCauley and Parker Shields.

The Crawford girls’ team brought home bronze medals from the state tournament in 2021. The Lady Pirates, like McGregor, have three players who will be going back for more. Crawford’s Ella Olivarez, Emma Olivarez and Kymbree Larance helped the team finish third a year ago and will be joined by Hattie Hayes and Cassidy Murphree this time.

Central Texas squads aiming higher

The Lorena and Lake Belton boys’ teams and West girls’ team will try to make a move up the standings at the state tournament this time around.

Lorena qualified for state in 2021 and finished 12th in 3A. Lake Belton, in its inaugural season, finished in the middle of the pack in 4A at sixth a year ago. The West girls, who will play in the 3A state tournament next week, took ninth in 2021.

Broncos, Yoemen winning the name game

The starter, who announces player names on the first tee, could have some fun with a couple of Central Texas golfers this week.

Lake Belton will be issuing James Bond a license to make birdies.

Meanwhile Cameron Yoe has a player with an ideal golf name in junior Landon Greene — land on green.

