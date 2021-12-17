UIL state notebook: 'Tough as nails' Bowden just keeps going

ARLINGTON — Midway through the first half of the state championship game, China Spring quarterback Major Bowden ran to his left for a few yards before he was wrapped up by the Buckeyes defense.
As he was going to the turf, he took an additional brutal hit in the back.
But just like he has all season, Bowden popped up and did it again.
“I just take it one play at a time and just keep going,” Bowden said.
China Spring’s workhorse QB rushed 34 times for 191 yards and three touchdowns as he led the Cougars to a 31-7 victory in the Class 4A Division II state championship game on Friday at AT&T Stadium.
That boosted Bowden to more than 1,800 rushing yards this season to go along with 1,432 passing. He accounted for more than 50 touchdowns as China Spring racked up a perfect season.
It wasn’t always flashy, but Bowden had the ideal combination of grit and speed to fuel the Cougars’ offense.
“He’s tough as nails,” China Spring coach Brian Bell said. “He’s been that way since day one ever since I met him. Tough, tough, tough, but he also works extremely hard in the weight room. He’s earned every yard he gained.”
Bowden, who claimed the Offensive MVP honor for the state title game, also earned the respect of the Gilmer defense.
“He’s pretty dang good,” Gilmer defensive lineman Matthew Burton said. “I will give him that. He’s so dynamic with how he runs the offense and even when he’s not getting the ball he makes it looks like he is, so he pulls defenders with that. That’s a tough offense to stop when you’ve got that kind of guy there.”
Cool Papa Bell in usual spot
Mark Bell stalked the sideline as China Spring’s head football coach for many years. With his son leading the Cougars to their first state title since 1978, Papa Bell found his usual spot at AT&T Stadium on Friday.
Bell has made a tradition of sitting in a lawn chair behind the end zone at all China Spring games. That’s where he could be found in the home of the Dallas Cowboys as China Spring rolled over Gilmer for a state championship.
After the game, Mark Bell found his son and gave him a big hug.
“It was special. He’s my best friend,” Brian Bell said in the postgame press conference. “This game means the world to me and it was pretty neat.”
Faulkner claims place in Cougar lore
During the postgame press conference, Bell pointed out linebacker Brayden Faulkner’s 7.5 tackles. The China Spring coach said Faulkner needed seven tackles to break the Cougars’ single-season record.
Faulkner finished his senior season with 172 stops, a half tackle more than the previous mark.
The Cougar senior led a defense that held a prolific Gilmer offense scoreless for the final 30 minutes in the state championship game.
The Buckeyes had 189 yards of total offense at halftime and finished with just 226.
“I don’t think we really made too many adjustments. It was just sticking to the game that we were playing and minimizing mistakes,” China Spring linebacker Dawson Exline said, explaining how the Cougars held the Buckeyes to 37 yards in the second half.
Hyde collects statewide honor
La Vega coach Don Hyde was recognized as the NFHS Sectional Coach of the Year for 2018-19 during Friday’s UIL State Championships festivities.
The NFHS Section spans Texas and several surrounding states.
Hyde led the Pirates to a state championship in his first season as La Vega’s head coach in 2018. He joined Abbott’s Terry Crawford and Mart’s Kevin Hoffman in receiving the award at this year’s state championship games.