UIL state notebook: 'Tough as nails' Bowden just keeps going

ARLINGTON — Midway through the first half of the state championship game, China Spring quarterback Major Bowden ran to his left for a few yards before he was wrapped up by the Buckeyes defense.

As he was going to the turf, he took an additional brutal hit in the back.

But just like he has all season, Bowden popped up and did it again.

“I just take it one play at a time and just keep going,” Bowden said.

China Spring’s workhorse QB rushed 34 times for 191 yards and three touchdowns as he led the Cougars to a 31-7 victory in the Class 4A Division II state championship game on Friday at AT&T Stadium.

That boosted Bowden to more than 1,800 rushing yards this season to go along with 1,432 passing. He accounted for more than 50 touchdowns as China Spring racked up a perfect season.

It wasn’t always flashy, but Bowden had the ideal combination of grit and speed to fuel the Cougars’ offense.