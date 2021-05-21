UIL state tennis: Groesbeck duo wins state; Midway, Gatesville players fall in finals

SAN ANTONIO — Tennis success is nothing new at Groesbeck High School, and on Friday Blane Sadler and Andrea Smith added more hardware to the Goats’ impressive trophy case, winning the state championship in 3A mixed doubles Friday at Blossom Tennis Center.

Sadler and Smith beat Bryson Hirt and Carsyn Watts of Wall, 6-3, 6-4, in the finals to capture the title. Even with the strong tennis tradition, climbing to the top of the sport is rarefied air. Despite sending numerous players to state through the years, this is Groesbeck’s first tennis title since Lauren Longbotham teamed with Robyn Pullio and Ashley Harryman for three consecutive girls' doubles titles from 1997-99, and the first-ever champion to emerge from the boys' program.

In a nod to the storied history, Smith wore two tennis dresses that Longbotham (now Spencer) won during her championship run. Jim Longbatham, Laren’s father and the Groesbeck tennis coach, knew he had a special group. So much so, that he came out of retirement to coach again.

The Wall duo that Sadler and Smith faced in the finals were skilled net players, which usually is a recipe for success in doubles. Longbatham said Sadler and Smith were unfazed, though, and as a result raised the trophy.