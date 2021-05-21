 Skip to main content
UIL state tennis: Groesbeck duo wins state; Midway, Gatesville players fall in finals
UIL STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

UIL state tennis: Groesbeck duo wins state; Midway, Gatesville players fall in finals

SAN ANTONIO — Tennis success is nothing new at Groesbeck High School, and on Friday Blane Sadler and Andrea Smith added more hardware to the Goats’ impressive trophy case, winning the state championship in 3A mixed doubles Friday at Blossom Tennis Center.

Sadler and Smith beat Bryson Hirt and Carsyn Watts of Wall, 6-3, 6-4, in the finals to capture the title. Even with the strong tennis tradition, climbing to the top of the sport is rarefied air. Despite sending numerous players to state through the years, this is Groesbeck’s first tennis title since Lauren Longbotham teamed with Robyn Pullio and Ashley Harryman for three consecutive girls' doubles titles from 1997-99, and the first-ever champion to emerge from the boys' program.

In a nod to the storied history, Smith wore two tennis dresses that Longbotham (now Spencer) won during her championship run. Jim Longbatham, Laren’s father and the Groesbeck tennis coach, knew he had a special group. So much so, that he came out of retirement to coach again.

The Wall duo that Sadler and Smith faced in the finals were skilled net players, which usually is a recipe for success in doubles. Longbatham said Sadler and Smith were unfazed, though, and as a result raised the trophy.

“Our guys were rock solid and overpowered them in nearly every way,” he said. “The play got really tight and aggressive in the end, but our nerves held up and we finished them off.”

Over at Northside Tennis Center, Midway’s Brendan Boland came up just short in the 6A boys singles final, falling to Tyler Stewart of Midland, 6-4, 2-6, 2-6. The sophomore had a strong showing in his first state tournament, winning two out of three matches to take home the silver medal.

Stewart finished with a 29-0 singles record on the season.

“We fought hard start to finish,” Midway coach Troy Simonek said. “Brendan got down a break early in the first set but came back to take it. After that, Tyler was just outstanding. I love that kid (Boland) and our team. They are an amazing family, and strive together to be the best team possible.”

Finally, Gatesville’s Stormy Tatum also lost in the championship match, as Brooke Runyan of Devine claimed a 6-3, 6-4 win in 4A girls singles. She finished second in state after dispatching a pair of opponents the day before.

CENTRAL TEXAS TENNIS STATE CHAMPIONS

Boys Singles

1947-48: Julian Oates, Waco High, Class 2A

1991-92: Bryan Harris, Midway, Class 4A

Boys Doubles

1914-15: D. Childress and C. Triggs, Cameron

1921-22: Douglas Bush and Allen Smith, Waco High

1935-36: Edward Brown and Charles Turner, Waco High

1936-37: Edward “Moe” Brown and Edward “Lefty” Brown, Waco High

1946-47: Bob Alexander and Julian Oates, Waco High

1981-82: Chuck Lewis and Joey Fugitt, Midway, Class 4A

1986-87: Chris Lewis and Steven Connor, Midway, Class 4A

1987-88: Bryan Lacina and Chris Cox, Chilton, Class 1A

2007-08: Tucker Mueck and Daniel Trayler, Robinson, Class 3A

Girls Singles

1990-91: Jodie Gledhill, Axtell, Class 1A

1990-91: Kori Sosnowy, Cameron Yoe, Class 3A

1991-92: Jodie Gledhill, Axtell, Class 1A

1991-92: Kori Sosnowy, Cameron Yoe, Class 3A

1992-93: Kori Sosnowy, Cameron Yoe, Class 3A

1993-94: Kori Sosnowy, Cameron Yoe, Class 3A

1999-00: Pam Gerik, West, Class 3A

2010-11: Kenna Kilgo, Midway, Class 4A

Girls Doubles

1964-65: Helen Hejl and Nancy Meier, Rosebud, Class 1A

1983-84: Marilyn Raymond and Lori Thompson, Cameron Yoe, Class 3A

1992-93: Kris Rosas and Heather Henderson, Groesbeck, Class 3A

1996-97: Robyn Pullio and Lauren Longbotham, Groesbeck, Class 3A

1997-98: Lauren Longbotham and Ashley Harryman, Groesbeck, Class 3A

1998-99: Lauren Longbotham and Ashley Harryman, Groesbeck, Class 3A

Mixed Doubles

2009-10: Kenna Kilgo and Kolby Kilgo, Midway, Class 4A

2017-18: Ally Johnson and Colton Fowler, Iredell, Class 1A

2020-21: Andrea Smith and Blane Sadler, Groesbeck, Class 3A

