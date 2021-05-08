UIL State Track and Field Championships: Aquilla duo wins trio of medals

AUSTIN — The Aquilla girls’ track and field team carried the torch for Central Texas on the final day of the UIL State Track and Field Championships at Myers Stadium.

Aquilla’s Rylee Hennig claimed a pair of gold medals in jumping events and teammate Makayla Bowman brought home a silver on the track on Saturday.

Hennig started the day by winning the Class 1A girls’ high jump. She cleared 5 feet, 7 inches, an inch higher than Coolidge’s Amaya Brown in second place.

Then Hennig doubled her medal count in the afternoon by winning the triple jump.

On her final attempt of the meet, Hennig three-hopped to a mark of 36 feet, 11.25 inches, edging out Woodson’s Hanna Miler. Hennig trailed going into the final round after Miller, who took second place, posted a 36-7.25 mark on her fourth jump. Claude’s Lanie Stapp jumped 36-5 in her final attempt for bronze.

Aquilla’s Bowman followed up Hennig’s effort by winning a silver medal in the 800-meter run. Bowman clocked 2:25.59 in the grueling two-lap event, finishing eight seconds behind Springlake Earth’s Taytum Goodman (2:17.45). Bowman held off Selissa Gonzales of La Sara, who took bronze at 2:28.78.