UIL State Track and Field Championships: Pirates run it back

Howlett won the gold medal with a personal-best jump of 6 feet, 8 inches. The senior said he took a a relaxed approach to the event.

“It felt like practice,” Howlett said. “I started a little slow, but then I talked to my coach and we figured it all out.”

Brackens also set a personal record, as she cleared the bar at 5-7. Although she finished second to Lexi Ivy of Denver City, who won it at 5-8, Brackens said she was still very happy with her effort.

“I never thought about going to state for high jump,” she said. “It is always basketball for me, so it feels really good to make it this far.”

McDonald’s 6-4 leap earned him the second spot on the podium. Later, he added more hardware with another silver medal, this time in the triple jump. His feet found the sand at the 45-4.75 mark.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it (to state) because this was my first year doing triple jump,” said McDonald, a sophomore. “I just kept working, trying to go get it.”