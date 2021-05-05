 Skip to main content
UIL State Track and Field Championships: Relays aplenty highlight Centex run at state meet
UIL STATE TRACK AND FIELD MEET

UIL State Track and Field Championships: Relays aplenty highlight Centex run at state meet

State track 2019 (copy)

La Vega’s Jesse Majors-Sterling (left) gets the handoff from Quintaveon Mason in the boys’ 4x100 relay during the 2019 state meet. The Pirates will try to repeat as team champs at the 4A state meet on Thursday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

Everybody knows when the drama of a track meet peaks.

It’s the basic three-act structure — the 4x100-meter relay to start, the 4x200 relay in the middle and the 4x400 relay at the end to leave everyone buzzing as they leave the stadium.

The fans ooh and ahh when something particularly impressive happens in individual races or field events. They clap politely when athletes take the podium to receive medals. But they roar when the relays hit the home stretch.

“If you have an average meet, but the mile relay wins, everybody gets on the bus like, ‘Yeah! Go team!’” McGregor girls’ track coach Jason Taylor said.

The UIL State Track and Field Championships return beginning Thursday at Myers Stadium in Austin. It will feature an amazing 33 relay teams from the Centex area.

Among them will be both the McGregor boys’ and girls’ 4x400 relays and six relay squads from area track power La Vega.

The Pirates boys are the defending Class 4A state champions by virtue of their sweep of relay gold medals in 2019. Now La Vega has all three relays back at state with a chance to keep the streak alive.

And they will be joined by the Lady Pirates as the La Vega girls matched the boys by getting all three relays to state.

“They feed off of our guys and they want to do just as well as the guys,” La Vega girls’ track coach Suzette Gill said. “They see the guys’ state rings and they want that.”

Gill said she thinks if the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t wiped out the bulk of the track season in 2020, the Pirates boys might be aiming for a three-peat and her girls might also be defending champions.

Even so, Gill, Pirates boys' coach Chris Ward, and all of the athletes had a sweet ride home from the regional meet in League City.

“I think the expectation is always there, but I think we were definitely shocked that it came true,” Ward said about getting all six relays to state. “We rode home from League City talking about it the whole way.”

Gill added that the La Vega party is sure to create some energy inside Myers Stadium on Thursday evening.

“Anytime they have a chance to run at the same time, we’re both cheering each other on and it’s so exciting for them,” she said.

High school relays

McGregor's boys' and girls' mile relay teams — front row, left to right, Darieus Dixon, Zach Ainsworth, Cooper Burgess, Ryan Butters, Sebastian Valdez; back row, left to right Mara Hering, Zoie Parson, Estefany Rocha, Deja Threadgill — both made it to the 3A state meet, which will be held Thursday in Austin. 

The McGregor teams are also continuing a state track and field legacy and doing it on the strength of their relays.

The Bulldogs boys are sending at least one relay to state for the fifth straight year. In 2017, McGregor qualified its 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 for the trip to Austin, then in 2018 the Bulldogs won the 4x100 and 4x200.

This time around, McGregor is aiming for mile relay glory. Bulldogs boys’ track coach Todd McCauley believes his squad is bubbling with confidence, though below the surface.

“They don’t say it around me because that’s not me,” McCauley said. “I'm pretty sure they do around each other. But we’re just going to work. Another day to stack it up and get better.”

The Bulldogs boys team consists of leadoff leg Ryan Butters, second leg Zach Ainsworth, third leg Sebastian Valdez and anchor Darieus Dixon.

They will be joined at state by the McGregor girls’ relay team — Estefanny Rocha, Zoie Parsons, Deja Threadgill and Mara Hering.

One thing the teams have in common is that they’re all looking at heat sheets and figuring out ways to shave previous seconds off their own time.

“There’s just tenths of seconds separating us from the top team,” Taylor said. “The way our workouts have been lately, I feel like everyone has dropped their times.”

McCauley pointed out that getting three relay teams through to state usually means having seven top-notch runners.

That’s the case for the Pirates’ squads.

The La Vega boys feature Ara Rauls III, JaiBrian Bouye, Jeremiah Fisher and Jesse Majors-Sterling on the 4x100. Rauls, Bouye and Majors Sterling are joined by Sol’Dreveon Degrate on the 4x200, and the mile includes Nikzavyer Rice, Degrate, Stephon Nickerson and Majors-Sterling.

The Lady Pirates also have a magnificent seven. Serenity Bullard, Kaela Sawyers, Kiyleyah Parr and Ny’Cierra Hinton run the 4x100. Ariana Brown, Sawyers, Parr and Hinton make up the 4x200 team, and Brown, Hinton, Clydajia Williams and Tynia Washington bring the stick around in the mile relay.

Given the regional-qualifying times, all of La Vega’s relays have a chance to win a medal. That means the Pirates and Lady Pirates will also be running for team championships.

“Getting all six relays out and feeling like everyone has a chance to get on the podium is really exciting,” Ward said. “It’s going to be the same competition once you step on the track. There are some things they’ve asked us to do as far as masks and social distancing. But once we step on the track, there are nine lanes filled and we’re going to run and see who’s the best.”

THE ONES TO WATCH

In addition to a number of relay squads, here is a list of Central Texas athletes who could make some capital gains at the state track meet in Austin.

Caleb Lengefeld and Taylor Long, Hamilton — In the boys’ 200 in Class 2A, three runners have a season-best time under 2 minutes. Two of the three are juniors at Hamilton, as Long went 1:59.53 to win the Region II-2A title, while Lengefeld clocked a personal-best 1:59.73 to finish second to his teammate in that same race.

Addie Sykora, Lorena — Sykora enters the state meet as the second-ranked 3A runner in the field in both the 1,600 and the 3,200, behind only Holliday junior Hannah Spears. Sykora’s 1,600 time of 11:32.04 at regionals set a meet record and gave her a 15-second runaway win.

Yierra Flemings, Cameron Yoe — This fab freshman has a chance to be the high point producer in all of Class 3A. Flemings qualified for state in four individual events — the 100 hurdles, 400, the long jump and the triple jump), plus she also runs a leg for Cameron’s state-qualifying 4x100 relay team. Flemings shouldn’t be fazed by the stage, either, as she won a state cross country title in the fall.

Jai’Brian Bouye, La Vega — Bouye, a Trinity Valley College signee for football, can scoot down a track nicely as well. He’ll enter the state meet as the No. 1-seeded 200-meter runner in the Class 4A field, with a season-best time of 21.28. He’ll also be a key contributor on La Vega’s relays.

Jelani McDonald, Connally — This smooth sophomore can really jump. His regional-winning leap of 6-6 stands tied for second among 4A high jumpers, and he also has soared 45-03/4 in the triple jump and is a threat to medal in that event as well.

CENTEX STATE QUALIFIERS

Class 1A

Girls

Abigail Huffhines, Aquilla (1,600; 3,200)

Makayla Bowman, Aquilla (400; 800)

Hope Munn, Blum (100 hurdles; Pole Vault)

Emma Scott, Blum (400)

Gracie Allen, Blum (300 hurdles)

Amaya Brown, Coolidge (200; High Jump)

Amy Pritchard, Evant (800; 1,600; 3,200)

Alissa Shuemate, Jonesboro (200)

Rylee Hennig, Aquilla (High Jump; Triple Jump)

Ali Guereca, Iredell (Long Jump)

Paisley Chandler, Iredell (Pole Vault)

Jenna Morris, Hubbard (Triple Jump)

Coolidge (4x100; 4x200)

Abbott (4x100)

Blum (4x200; 4x400)

Aquilla (4x400)

Boys

Ian Shoaf, Jonesboro (110 hurdles)

Hunter Sheffield, Iredell (300 hurdles; Long Jump)

MJ Ryman, Hubbard (Pole Vault)

Blum (4x400)

Abbott (4x200)

Class 2A

Girls

Karis Dieterich, Axtell (1,600; 3,200)

Taliyah Davis, Marlin (100 hurdles; Triple Jump)

D’Miyah Griffin, Bremond (100)

Aniya Williams, Marlin (200)

Ashlyn Zander, Bosqueville (Discus; Shot Put)

Macie Parrish, Hamilton (High Jump)

Marlin (4x100)

Hamilton (4x400)

Boys

Caleb Lengefeld, Hamilton (800)

Taylor Long, Hamilton (800)

TraJon Butler, Marlin (100)

Kei’Shawn Clater, Mart (200)

Jakob Walton, Hamilton (200)

Huston Powers, Crawford (400)

Cooper Ewing, Valley Mills (300 hurdles)

Rene Rodriguez, Rapoport (1,600)

Luke Leathers, Axtell (Discus)

Garrett Murphy, Meridian (Discus)

Davonte Grisham, Itasca (High Jump)

Carson Skeeler, Bosqueville (Long Jump)

Jaxson Bray, Bosqueville (Pole Vault)

Ja’Mariyea Hamilton, Dawson (Triple Jump)

Hamilton (4x200; 4x400)

Marlin (4x100; 4x200)

Mart (4x100; 4x200)

Crawford (4x400)

Class 3A

Girls

Addie Sykora, Lorena (1,600; 3,200)

Logan Pevehouse, Cameron Yoe (1,600; 3,200)

Kailey Sykora, Lorena (800)

Josie Peters, Troy (800)

Brandi Drake, Cameron Yoe (100; 200)

Yierra Flemings (100 hurdles, 400; Long Jump; Triple Jump)

Makayla Pavelka, West (Long Jump; Triple Jump)

Mara Hering, McGregor (300 hurdles; High Jump)

Shadasia Brackens, Fairfield (High Jump)

Audrey Lillard, McGregor (Discus)

Graycee Mosley, Troy (Discus)

Ja’Kerra Holt, Cameron Yoe (Pole Vault)

Laney Kucera, West (Pole Vault)

Shontel Kubitza, Riesel (Shot Put)

Bre Dowell, Fairfield (Shot Put)

Cameron Yoe (4x100)

Clifton (4x100; 4x200)

Fairfield (4x100; 4x200; 4x400)

West (4x200)

McGregor (4x400)

Boys

Logan Courtney, Lorena (1,600; 3,200)

Ryan Butters, McGregor (800)

Luis Rodriguez, Clifton (110 Hurdles)

Demari Wilson, Whitney (100)

Tyler Smith, Fairfield (200; 400)

Darieus Dixon, McGregor (400)

Tracer Lopez, Cameron Yoe (300 hurdles)

Nathan Melton, Lorena (Discus; Shot Put)

Jamariyan Howlett, Riesel (High Jump)

Whitney (4x100)

Riesel (4x400)

McGregor (4x400)

Class 4A

Girls

Lexi Schwartz, Robinson (800)

Layloni Watson, Lake Belton (100 hurdles; Triple Jump)

Talayssia Sanders, Connally (400)

Brooke Ashcraft, Robinson (300 hurdles)

Kiyleyah Parr, La Vega (Triple Jump)

La Vega (4x100; 4x200; 4x400)

Boys

Alex Speer, Robinson (1,600; 3,200)

Jeremiah Fisher, La Vega (100)

Nikzavyer Rice, La Vega (400)

Jai’Brian Bouye, La Vega (200)

Major Bowden, China Spring (300 hurdles)

Jelani McDonald, Connally (High Jump)

La Vega (4x100; 4x200; 4x400)

Class 5A

Girls

Dyamon Griggs, University (Shot Put)

Class 6A

Boys

Noah Newman, Belton (300 hurdles)

Temple (4x100)

