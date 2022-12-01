 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Unbeaten opponents await China Spring, Crawford, Mart, Abbott in playoffs

To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best, right? How about this: To stay perfect, you’ve got to beat the perfect.

Perhaps it shouldn’t really be a surprise when you reach Week 15 of the season, but all four of the remaining Central Texas football teams still playing will face undefeated opponents this week.

Of course, three of those four Centex teams are also undefeated. The only one that isn’t is No. 1-ranked and defending Class 4A Div. I state champion China Spring, which lost to the reigning TAPPS state champion Dallas Parish Episcopal, 24-16, back on Sept. 23.

All four of the Centex teams are the higher-ranked team in their respective fourth-round matchups.

China Spring (12-1) will face No. 4 Anna (13-0) in the regional final at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Crowley. Down in Class 2A Div. I, No. 3 Crawford (13-0) meets No. 7 Tolar (13-0) in its regional final duel, 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson.

In Class 2A Div. II, it’s another battle of unbeatens when No. 1 Mart (13-0) faces unranked Lovelady (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station.

And, finally, in the six-man state semifinals, No. 1 Abbott (13-0) draws No. 7 Mertzon Irion County (12-0), 6 p.m. Saturday at Early. It marks the third straight game against an unbeaten opponent for Abbott, which defeated Gordon and Union Hill the last two rounds.

• We've got an impressive Centex Final Four: Here are the X-factors for China Spring, Crawford, Mart, Abbott as they head into the fourth round of the playoffs. Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football as teams head into the second round of the playoffs this week. // Music: http://www.purple-planet.com 

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

Where are the X-factors for the area's remaining playoff teams, Abbott, China Spring, Crawford and Mart? Team Trib breaks it down on this week's podcast, available at WacoTrib.com or wherever podcasts are found.

A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.

