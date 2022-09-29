 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Undefeated Chilton Pirates fueled by runs, stops with gritty ground game

Chilton

Chilton’s Miguel Barron (51), Daylon Ford (2), Elijah Beachum (68), Ryan Barbara (5), Tyler Jones (25), Colton Bosse (58).

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Run the ball, play stout defense. It’s a winning football formula as old as time.

It’s certainly working for the Chilton Pirates.

The No. 5 Pirates (5-0) have rushed for 1,412 yards as a team through their first five games. They’re picking up nearly a first down with every carry, averaging 9.6 yards per rush.

It’s been a team effort supplying that gritty ground game. While Markeydrick Taylor ranks among the area’s top rushers with 495 yards and five touchdowns, four different Pirates in all have surpassed 100 yards rushing on the season. Every Chilton player who has carried the ball at least two times averages five yards or more per carry.

That chain-moving, churn-it-out attack is backstopped by a fierce defense. Chilton is surrendering a little more than six points per game on the year, with one shutout to its credit.

The Pirates will take their bye this week before returning to the field in a Top 10 clash against No. 8 Bremond (4-0) in the District 13-2A Div. II opener Oct. 7.

