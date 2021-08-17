Underdogs no more: Lorena has wrestled spotlight away from 3A powers

When Lorena running back Rhett Hanson picked up Dave Campbell’s Texas Football last summer and looked up the Leopards’ district, he couldn’t believe what he saw.
“We were ranked last,” Hanson said. “We knew we had something to prove.”
Technically, Lorena was predicted to finish fourth in 11-3A Division I. That is the last-place playoff berth. Considering who was picked to finish ahead of the Leopards — state powerhouses Rockdale and Cameron Yoe, and a Troy team that featured one of the best players in the region — it wasn’t that much of an insult.
Even so, Lorena had just moved into the neighborhood after years of scrapping in 4A Division II with the likes of Connally, Mexia, Fairfield, Robinson and Salado. When the Leopards were realigned into 3A Division I, expectations soared for all of Lorena’s sports teams. Athletic director Ray Biles attempted to tap the brakes on that thinking by pointing out how good the competition was going to be in the new surroundings.
Despite going from being a small school in its loop to being one of the biggest, the Leopards were still underdogs.
But Lorena erased that perception through the course of the season.
The Leopards particularly shined in the second half of October when they stomped playoff-bound McGregor, 41-14, then posted a 28-20 win at Cameron Yoe and rolled over Caldwell, 48-14. That set up a clash for the district title at Rockdale on the final Friday night of the regular season.
Lorena finished it off by stretching out a 42-20 lead and then holding off a Tiger charge in the fourth quarter for a 49-42 victory. Picked to finish fourth and squeak into the playoffs, the Leopards had won the outright district title.
In 2020, Lorena finished with a 9-3 record and made it to the third round of the playoffs before falling to state finalist Hallettsville.
The Leopards changed perceptions, too.
When the Lorena players picked up Texas Football this summer, their team was not only picked to win district, but was also ranked No. 8 in the state in 3A Division I.
However, the Leopards take great pride in the atmosphere inside their locker room and how expectations there remain constant no matter the outside chatter.
“I think we still look at it as people can say whatever they want,” Lorena senior lineman Elijah Turley said. “We know what we did last year was good and all, but we can’t just walk through it and expect the same thing. We’re still trying to improve.”
Turley, one of four senior captains, didn’t just show up on the school’s campus with that kind of determined attitude. Anyone who has been around the Lorena program for long knows that hard work and humility come before flash and flex, and that attitude is reinforced daily.
Leopards coach Ray Biles knows where his team was picked last year and how the outside expectations have been raised going into this fall. Not only that, inside Lorena’s building, the players have set their aim on a state championship
“That’s a lofty goal and that’s great,” Biles said. “That’s where you want to get, so what do you have to do today to get there? Complacency can kill you. We can’t come out here and be satisfied. Are you working today?”
It might seem like Biles’ main task is keeping the hype monster from devouring his players. But really the culture at Lorena has been well established.
“Just take care of each other. It’s about us,” Lorena senior defensive back Andrew Brittain said. “Win every single day. That’s the main thing I’ve been taught since seventh grade. If you win every single day, you get better every day.”
On Saturday, the Leopards spent time going over the film from the previous night’s scrimmage against Connally. Biles shook his head and then shrugged. It was August football — a lot of mistakes. But he said he can live with that as long as other factors stay on point.
“You’ve got to cut in on what we’re doing,” Biles said. “You’ve got to have your mind here. I have to have effort. I can’t coach that. Those things way out there that you want to happen, sometimes it’s more about taking care of right now.”
With six starters back on offense and defense, including all-district and Super Centex performers from a district champion, the Leopards look good on paper. That’s not all. Biles has confidence that his leadership embodies the principles of the program. Lorena captains Hanson, Turley, Brittain and Reed Michna spoke with the Trib and all of them echoed Biles’ voice.
“Those kids, they’ve got it,” Biles said. “They’ve been there. They’re warriors. That leadership, not from a coach or someone else outside the box, those kids that dress together and go to lunch together, that’s where the difference is. The internal leadership can make it happen. Those kids have to play for each other.”
