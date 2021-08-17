Underdogs no more: Lorena has wrestled spotlight away from 3A powers

Leopards coach Ray Biles knows where his team was picked last year and how the outside expectations have been raised going into this fall. Not only that, inside Lorena’s building, the players have set their aim on a state championship

“That’s a lofty goal and that’s great,” Biles said. “That’s where you want to get, so what do you have to do today to get there? Complacency can kill you. We can’t come out here and be satisfied. Are you working today?”

It might seem like Biles’ main task is keeping the hype monster from devouring his players. But really the culture at Lorena has been well established.

“Just take care of each other. It’s about us,” Lorena senior defensive back Andrew Brittain said. “Win every single day. That’s the main thing I’ve been taught since seventh grade. If you win every single day, you get better every day.”

On Saturday, the Leopards spent time going over the film from the previous night’s scrimmage against Connally. Biles shook his head and then shrugged. It was August football — a lot of mistakes. But he said he can live with that as long as other factors stay on point.