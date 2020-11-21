Union Hill hands Abbott first loss of season, 76-42

SCURRY-ROSSER — Union Hill rolled downhill with its powerful rushing attack, and in the process handed Abbott a season-ending loss, the Panthers’ first of the season. The Bulldogs churned out 507 rushing yards in ousting Abbott, 76-42, in the Class 1A Division I regional round.

Union Hill averaged nearly 12 yards per carry on the night, led by Zak Hatcher (198 yards, 3 TDs) and Christian Aguillon (191 yards, 4 TDs).

Abbott (10-1) looked plenty sharp offensively too, and trailed only 36-28 after Kadyn Johnson’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Pustejovsky with 25 seconds left in the first half. But Union Hill (11-0) needed only 15 seconds to answer, as Hatcher squirted loose for a 31-yard TD before the break. The Bulldogs kept up that level of tenacity in the second half.

Johnson closed out a brilliant senior year by carrying 32 times for a game-high 305 yards and five TDs in the loss for Abbott. He finished with 2,909 rushing yards and 61 touchdowns.

Union Hill advances to face another Central Texas school, defending state champion Blum, in the Region III-1A final at 6 p.m. Friday in Mabank.