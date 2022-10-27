 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University blasts Pflugerville Connally, will play for share of district title

University’s Mekhi Sandolph (0), Naje’ Drakes (3), Dantrell Degrate (1), Adam Davilla (65), Ty’Eric Bernal (54), Payl Monrial (75) and John’Zay Fulbright (52) have led the Trojans to a resurgent 2022 season.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

PFLUGERVILLE — From 0-10 to a chance to play for a district championship.

What a journey for the University Trojans.

University’s resurgent season continued in explosive fashion on Thursday night, as the Trojans blasted Pflugerville Connally, 78-7, at The Pfield.

By the time University quarterback Jashaun D’manghane connected with his freshman receiver London Smith for a 76-yard touchdown in the waning moments of the first quarter, the Trojans (5-4, 4-1) had already built a 28-0 lead.

University also got some big-time running from Mekhi Sandolph, who scored four TDs from the second quarter onward, and Naje Drakes, who added a pair of fourth-quarter scores.

The Trojans will now host Belton next week with a chance to earn a share of the District 11-5A Div. II championship with the Tigers, though Elgin could also pick up a share with a win over Leander Rouse.

