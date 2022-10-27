University blasts Pflugerville Connally, will play for share of district title

PFLUGERVILLE — From 0-10 to a chance to play for a district championship.

What a journey for the University Trojans.

University’s resurgent season continued in explosive fashion on Thursday night, as the Trojans blasted Pflugerville Connally, 78-7, at The Pfield.

By the time University quarterback Jashaun D’manghane connected with his freshman receiver London Smith for a 76-yard touchdown in the waning moments of the first quarter, the Trojans (5-4, 4-1) had already built a 28-0 lead.

University also got some big-time running from Mekhi Sandolph, who scored four TDs from the second quarter onward, and Naje Drakes, who added a pair of fourth-quarter scores.

The Trojans will now host Belton next week with a chance to earn a share of the District 11-5A Div. II championship with the Tigers, though Elgin could also pick up a share with a win over Leander Rouse.