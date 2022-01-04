University coach Chapman's legacy preserved with Waco ISD Hall of Fame honor

He’s been gone for nearly two years now, but Mike Chapman’s impact will live on forever.
The folks at Waco ISD are well aware of that, and on Tuesday they set about ensuring Chapman’s memory won’t be forgotten, either. In between the Waco High and University season-opening girls’ and boys’ soccer games, Waco ISD inducted Chapman into its Athletic Hall of Fame.
Chapman died of a heart attack in January 2020 at age 58. Almost two years later, his presence still lingers at University, where he coached for 26 years.
“I think if you were going to ask my family how we would want this to go, I think that this is perfect,” said Dylan Chapman, Mike’s nephew and a current Trojan assistant coach under Kyle Chapman, Mike’s brother and Dylan’s father. “Everybody that was ever special to him, everybody that was ever special to us, through all the years of him doing everything that he did, is here tonight, and I think that’s amazing.”
The Waco ISD Hall of Fame induction lines up as just the latest in a string of posthumous honors for Mike Chapman. The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASCO) enshrined him into its own Hall of Fame in November. The Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Boys Coach of the Year honor bears his name, and he also was named one of the Trib’s Sportspersons of the Year in 2020. Prior to his death in 2019, he also claimed the Trib’s Super Centex Coach of the Decade honor.
As a coach, Chapman built one of the state’s most consistent programs. He led University’s boys to 21 playoff appearances and the 2013 UIL state championship, when the Trojans finished off a 33-0-0 season. All told, Chapman won more than 500 games and claimed the Super Centex Coach of the Year honor six times.
But it was his heart for service that made an even more significant impact in the Waco community. Chapman’s Trojan program may have been known as much for its volunteerism as it was for its winning. They gave back through the Toys for Tots, Meals on Wheels and Make a Wish foundations, and through their popular Soccer Buddies program.
“I think it shows just how much he actually did,” Dylan Chapman said. “Everything he did with soccer was amazing, but just the community service aspect of it, just the way he was able to impact so many lives. After he was gone, it was something that everybody kind of looked back on and was like, ‘Wow.’ The response has been truly incredible.”
As for Tuesday’s games, Mike Chapman would have no doubt enjoyed them, too.
The night opened with a 2-0 win for the University girls team over Waco High, fueled by a pair of goals from Liziany De La Fuente. (Mike Chapman also coached the University girls for a stretch of years to close his career.)
De La Fuente staked her squad to an early lead by punching in the season’s first goal roughly three minutes into the match. Then at the 30:58 mark of the second half, she flashed her speed on a downfield run in which she accelerated right through the heart of the Waco High defense before angling the ball past the keeper and into the right corner of the net.
Waco High, which was breaking in a new head coach in James Yasko, had its chances, including thumping a couple of shots on goal in the final two minutes, but could never break the seal.
In the boys’ contest, Waco High applied a heavy coat of pressure throughout, but University fought back with a late goal, leading to a 1-1 stalemate in the opener for both clubs.
The Lions (0-0-1) attacked hard on their runs down the sideline and University’s defenders had mixed results in cutting off those charges. Waco High controlled the ball for much of the first half, and captured a 1-0 lead at the 21:29 mark of the opening half when Salvador Hernandez booted one in from 20 yards out.
Seven minutes into the second half, Waco High briefly appeared to take a 2-0 lead when Max Pineda took a centering pass, eluded the charging University keeper and poked the ball into the open goal. But the score was waved off by an official, presumably for an offsides violation.
University (0-0-1) battled hard, but struggled to land the equalizer, as Waco High goalkeeper Noah Garner effectively gobbled up many of the Trojans’ shots on goal. That is, until 12:27 to play in the game, when University’s Julian Juarez found a crease of space on the right side and unleashed a mighty kick from 40 yards out. The ball curled high, over the outstretched reach of Garner and into the net for an electrifying equalizer.
Things got a little chippy late, with the head official hitting a couple of Waco High players with yellow card violations. Neither team could put through the go-ahead goal, and the match ended at the end of regulation in a tie.
However, even with that hard-fought comeback, the lasting impression of the night belonged to Mike Chapman, and the pregame ceremony that honored him. Naturally, University’s current coaches want to extend the legacy of winning that Mike wrought, but even more so they’re committed to continuing his heart for helping the community.
“Mike’s three things that he always told the kids were that they were going to be successful in the classroom, on the field and in the community,” Dylan Chapman said. “That’s something that my dad has kept going, and (assistant coach) Ricky Perez is still here. He played for Mike and was Mike’s assistant for 20-plus years, so we are trying to keep the legacy alive, keep everything running exactly the way he had it.”