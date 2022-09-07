 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

University High coaches presented with lifetime honors

University High School coaches Tom Price and Sam Price will be recognized by Waco ISD with lifetime athletic honor roll awards at the Trojans’ game this Friday against Fort Worth Arlington Heights at Waco ISD Stadium.

The pair has been coaching in the district for 40 years.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

The Trib's Brice Cherry and DJ Ramirez, along with regular freelancer Chad Conine, break down Mart's impressive win over Marlin, wonder when Connally will break the state's Top 10, and talk trash about their picks. Check it out at WacoTrib.com or wherever you download your podcasts.

