University hunts for 2-0 start in district play

With a 49-16 victory over Killeen Chaparral two weeks ago, University (2-3, 1-0) picked up its first district win since 2019, marking its first 1-0 start in district play since 2013. Coming out of a bye week, the Trojans are getting set to face Pflugerville (2-4, 1-1) and perhaps their first 2-0 start in district since 2012.

“Hopefully we’re more sharp than we normally are, more fresh than we normally are,” said University coach Kent Laster. “We’ve gotten some guys back from some nagging injuries, and we’re hoping it’s not a deal where we’ve taken a step back in being efficient in our execution. We want to make sure we’re doing that, just like we were in our last game and even better.”

At home tonight at Waco ISD Stadium, University is taking on a Pflugerville team with athleticism and physicality. The Panthers have one more district game under their belt after a loss to Belton two weeks ago but just like the Trojans, they grabbed a win over Chaparral.

Pflugerville’s offense leans more on its running game, totaling 1,399 yards in six games. The Panthers are led on the ground by senior RB/DE Matthew Tryon, who has posted 435 rushing yards on 71 carries and five touchdowns. The young QB platoon of sophomore Chance Parker and freshman Cole Taylor has combined for 494 yards through the air, completing 39 of 79 with just three scores. Defensively, Diangelo Porter and Victor Osuji take the charge, posting 28 and 24 tackles, respectively, this season.

“They’re a physical regime and a physically-run defense,” Laster said. “They shut out Chaparral so that already gives you an idea of what they intend to do. They want to present a physical ballgame. They’re a heavy run team. They run the ball really well with their backs and quarterbacks.”

Meanwhile the Trojans have been balanced offensively this season between the air and ground. Junior QB Jashaun Manghane has thrown for 777 yards on 53 of 95 passes for 10 touchdowns and holds a passer rating of 109. His main targets have been freshman standout London Smith (17 receptions for 317 yards, 3 TDs) and junior Naje Drakes (18 receptions for 221 yards, 3 TDs).

Mekhi Sandolph leads on the ground with 83 carries for 530 yards and seven touchdowns. Defensively, Ja’Jaun Harris has posted 42 tackles on the season and Joe Caballero follows with 37.

In order to be successful, Laster said the Trojans have to continue taking care of the simple stuff.

“Fundamentals and being disciplined, and taking care of the football,” Laster said. “That’s stuff we’ve really focused on and tried to focus on even before the bye week, but during the week we focused a lot on ball security, taking care of the football, making good decisions. We’ve got to expose and minimize our mistakes.”