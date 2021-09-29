 Skip to main content
University's Lewis picks up triple-double in win
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

University’s Lewis picks up triple-double in win

HS Volleyball University Temple (copy)

University’s Jolee Lewis (center) had a triple-double for the Lady Trojans in their win over Ennis on Tuesday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Just like in basketball, a triple-double in volleyball is a nifty statistical achievement.

University’s Jolee Lewis signed her name in triplicate to the Lady Trojans’ 3-1 win over Ennis on Tuesday. She totaled 10 kills, 15 digs and 10 assists as University overcame a first-set loss to rally for the win, 24-26, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21.

Lewis wasn’t the only University player who contributed greatly to the win. Ireland Starts finished off 18 kills, Araceli Pena scooped up 32 digs to go with three service aces, and Tianna Miles had a double-double with 23 assists and 16 digs.

The win gave University (15-16, 1-4) its first triumph in District 14-5A play. The Lady Trojans will try to make it two in a row against Red Oak on Friday.

