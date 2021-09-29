University’s Lewis picks up triple-double in win

Just like in basketball, a triple-double in volleyball is a nifty statistical achievement.

University’s Jolee Lewis signed her name in triplicate to the Lady Trojans’ 3-1 win over Ennis on Tuesday. She totaled 10 kills, 15 digs and 10 assists as University overcame a first-set loss to rally for the win, 24-26, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21.

Lewis wasn’t the only University player who contributed greatly to the win. Ireland Starts finished off 18 kills, Araceli Pena scooped up 32 digs to go with three service aces, and Tianna Miles had a double-double with 23 assists and 16 digs.

The win gave University (15-16, 1-4) its first triumph in District 14-5A play. The Lady Trojans will try to make it two in a row against Red Oak on Friday.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.