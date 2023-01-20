University soars past crosstown rival Waco High, 70-47

In a Waco ISD basketball battle, University will claim bragging rights over Waco High at least for the next few weeks.

The Trojans wrapped up the first half of district play with a 70-47 victory over the Lions on Friday night at University High School.

“I thought it was it was a good game,” said University head coach Ricardo Felix. “I thought Coach (Gary) Carr did a good job preparing his guys. You know, early on it was a close game. ... I’ve said this before, but I think we’re still learning how to play because we are very young. I mean, today our starting lineup was three freshmen, two sophomores. So, there’s a lot of things we’re still learning as a team, but I think we are getting better for sure.”

University sophomore guard Adam Sais led from behind the arc with four threes making up most of his 16 points, while freshman guard London Smith was right there next him with 16 points after a busy fourth quarter. Smith also dished out five assists. Freshman guard Keandre Brooks followed with 15 points.

At the other end, Waco High senior guard Ty’rick Thompson paced the Lions with 11 points while Evan Zavala followed with nine. The two combined for six 3-pointers with all of Zavala’s points coming from outside.

Waco High (4-18, 0-7) kicked off steady, opening the night on a 5-0 run over the first two and a half minutes, sparked by a Zavala three. University (12-14, 5-2) answered with eight points, bookended by a pair of trips to the line by Justin Neal and Smith, respectively.

The Lions broke their scoring drought with a layup as senior forward J’meris Davis faked to the right and switched to his left hand mid-leap to drop in the bucket. Sais and Zavala traded treys to keep things close, but the Trojans took off on a 6-1 run to close the first with an 18-11 advantage.

University added to the lead with buckets by Brooks and Neal and the Lions responded with a three by junior forward Trevion Cross. Thompson followed with another but Sais responded with one of his own, then a jumper by Brooks forced a Waco High timeout. The Trojans went into the half up 34-21, sandwiching six points in between a pair of Lion free throws and a bucket by Davis just before the buzzer.

The Lions posted their strongest quarter in the third, outscoring University 18-16. The Trojans opened the second half on a 7-3 run that included another pair of treys by Sais and Zavala before the teams traded layups just ahead of a University timeout. Trojan sophomore forward Dre Rutledge dropped bucket out of the huddle just before Waco High took off a 6-0 run over the next two minutes.

In the final minute, Thompson hit a three, then Brooks was gifted a trip to the line which drew frustration from the Lions’ bench and crowd at the call. Waco High sophomore guard Demarion Veail snuck in one last bucket in the period, with the Lions trailing by 11 going into the final eight minutes.

But University ramped it up, outscoring Waco High, 20-8, in the final quarter. In a fast-paced first minute, Smith drew cheers from the crowd with back-to-back scores. The ruckus continued as Rutledge blocked a shot by Lion senior forward Gerald Howard at the other end.

The squads each put up four points over the next two minutes before a timeout was called. Smith sunk a shot from the perimeter following the huddle and sophomore forward Earnest Battle was right behind with a near dunk. The Trojans scored the rest of their points from the charity stripe, going 7-of-8.

Thompson hit the last of his threes in the final seconds to close out the night.

“I think that we competed hard,” said Waco High head coach Gary Carr. “We really played at a high level today. I think because of a couple of missed shots, a couple of box-outs that we didn’t get, it kind of caused some timely turnovers and things like that.

“We also just still aren’t experienced, though. We’re still trying to learn how to play the game. So, I’m proud of my guys for competing like they did tonight. But other than that, I really think we got some growth. I got a bunch of young guys that they need to grow from this.”

The second half of district play will kick off Tuesday with University heading down to Lake Belton for a 7 p.m. matchup and Waco High hosting Killeen at 7:30.

GIRLS No. 8 Lorena 53, Rogers 18

The eighth-ranked Lady Leopards stayed perfect in District 19-3A play by clipping the wings of the Lady Eagles.

Lorena (25-4, 9-0) was led by Leigh Jespersen’s 18 points in its 10th straight win overall. The Lady Leopards will return to the court Tuesday at home against McGregor.

No. 3 La Vega 88, Gatesville 15

La Vega continues to play on a different level than its district opponents.

The third-ranked Lady Pirates (26-5, 5-0) put four players in double figures as they rolled to their fifth consecutive victory. Andrea Johnson pumped in 20 points to lead the way, while Kenzi Mitchell had 14, Alaysia Gude scored 12 and Kiyleyah Parr dropped in 10.

La Vega has outscored its five District 23-4A foes by a combined score of 403-117.

No. 1 Fairfield 78, Buffalo 0

A shutout in basketball? Yeah, that’s just how dominant the No. 1-ranked Lady Eagles really are.

The defending Class 3A state champions blanked Buffalo on Friday night, gathering their 24th straight win. Fairfield improved to 27-2 overall on the year and 9-0 in district. It was the Lady Eagles’ fifth game this season holding a team to 10 points or less, including an 88-2 win over Palestine Westwood earlier in district play.