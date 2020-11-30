University soccer collecting Make a Wish donations

The University High School soccer teams, along with the school’s Junior ROTC, are again continuing their tradition of collecting donations for the Make-A-Wish-Come-True program.

In order to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, University is seeking gift cards in $25, $50 and $100 increments. The deadline to give is Friday. Drop-off locations include University High School and the Bush’s Chicken location at Central Texas Marketplace.

The donations will go toward supplying gifts to needy children over the holidays, continuing an initiative started by former coach Mike Chapman, who died in January.