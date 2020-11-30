 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University soccer teams collecting Make a Wish donations
0 comments

University soccer teams collecting Make a Wish donations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The University High School soccer teams, along with the school’s Junior ROTC, are again continuing their tradition of collecting donations for the Make-A-Wish-Come-True program.

In order to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, University is seeking gift cards in $25, $50 and $100 increments. The deadline to give is Friday. Drop-off locations include University High School and the Bush’s Chicken location at Central Texas Marketplace.

The donations will go toward supplying gifts to needy children over the holidays, continuing an initiative started by former coach Mike Chapman, who died in January.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Centex Podcast: Questioning playoff forfeits, Lorena/McGregor vs. Crawford/Bosqueville, Temple massively underrated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert