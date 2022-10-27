University still focused despite clinching berth

The University Trojans have their playoff spot but they’re not finished yet. University (4-4, 3-1) looks to continue the momentum, facing Pflugerville Connally (0-8, 0-4) on the road on Thursday before they host the District 11-5A Div. II leader to close out the season.

The Cougars may be winless, but that’s where the danger lies.

“They’re a dangerous team because they’ve got some playmakers that play both ways and that are going to play hard,” said University head coach Kent Laster. “You never know how a team is going to respond to their adversity and there are times where they’ve played well.

“They’re a dangerous team to us because we’re in a situation now where we’ve got a playoff clinched but we can’t take our foot off the gas. We’ve got to continue to do the little things and attention to detail that we’ve had up until now.”

University managed to play a complete defensive game against a resilient Leander Rouse team that had entered the fall as the district favorite. Other than few miscues that cost the Trojans a turnover, Laster was happy with his teams’ offensive performance as well.

“I’m glad we finally won a close game at the end where we had to make a defensive stop and were able to seal the game,” Laster said. “It was a good Rouse team that came to play us. They were the district favorite going in and they’ve got a good football team and they still have a chance to make the playoffs, so I’m very happy with how we wound up.”

The Trojans kick off against the Cougars at 7 p.m.