University Trojans kick off district play in Killeen

The University Trojans (1-3) will begin 11-5A Division II play on the road against Killeen Chaparral (0-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“It’s a reset for everybody in the district,” said Trojans head coach Kent Laster. “We need to capitalize on opportunities that we get, minimize our mistakes, take care of the football and play great and all three phases of the game.”

In their first year as a program, the Bobcats are young but have showed grit, playing a close contest with Marble Falls in week three after being shut out by Killeen Shoemaker the week before.

The Trojans will look to handle their business, relying on junior QB Jashaun Manghane, freshman wide receiver London Smith and senior running back Mekhi Sandolph to take charge offensively.

“We faced really good opponents and all four of our non-district games got us ready and got us battle tested for this week,” Laster said. “We’re just going to take the good with the bad, and what did go right and work on it. Like I said, minimize our mistakes. We need to hit full speed ahead going into district to try to capitalize and do the things that we know we can be successful with.”