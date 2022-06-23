University turns keys of baseball program over to former slugger Chapman

University High School has a new coach in charge of its baseball program, and it’s a familiar face.

Waco ISD has hired Dylan Chapman as the Trojans’ head coach. Chapman, 22, was a Super Centex baseball player at University who graduated in 2018 before going on to Navarro College and Tarleton State. He also won Student-Athlete of the Year honors in 2018 on the Trib’s Super Centex All-Academic Team.

Chapman assisted with the University soccer and baseball programs this past season. The Trojans are coming off a winless 0-18 season in 2022 and will be shifting to District 22-5A for baseball in 2023, alongside Waco High, Belton, Lake Belton, Killeen, Ellison, Shoemaker and new school Killeen Chaparral.