 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

University turns keys of baseball program over to former slugger Chapman

  • 0
University baseball Dylan Chapman (copy)

Four years after last playing for the University High baseball program, Dylan Chapman will be taking over the Trojans as head coach.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file

University High School has a new coach in charge of its baseball program, and it’s a familiar face.

Waco ISD has hired Dylan Chapman as the Trojans’ head coach. Chapman, 22, was a Super Centex baseball player at University who graduated in 2018 before going on to Navarro College and Tarleton State. He also won Student-Athlete of the Year honors in 2018 on the Trib’s Super Centex All-Academic Team.

Chapman assisted with the University soccer and baseball programs this past season. The Trojans are coming off a winless 0-18 season in 2022 and will be shifting to District 22-5A for baseball in 2023, alongside Waco High, Belton, Lake Belton, Killeen, Ellison, Shoemaker and new school Killeen Chaparral.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert