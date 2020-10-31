 Skip to main content
University's Austin wins district XC title, bound for regionals
University's Austin wins district XC title, bound for regionals

MIDLOTHIAN — University’s Maximus Austin gave maximum effort, and it paid off.

Austin, a junior for the Trojans, won the boys’ 5,000-meter race at the District 14-5A cross country meet on Thursday. Austin completed the course in a time of 16:22.46, more than 30 seconds better than the second-place finisher Nathan Ford of Joshua.

Austin will advance as an individual qualifier to the Region II-5A Championships on Nov. 11 at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas.

University’s girls were led Tila Gomez’s 22nd-place finish at the meet.

